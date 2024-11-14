Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

BINNY MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 2. And to transact such other items as per the Agenda. outcome of BM dated 14.11.2024 considering financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Oct 2024 30 Sep 2024

BINNY MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Binny Mills Limited is called at shorter notice in terms of clause 1.3.11 of Secretarial Standard -I scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 1st October 2024 at 11.00 A.M through video conferencing at the Registered office of the Company situated at No.4 (Old No.10) Karpagambal Nagar Mylapore Chennai - 600 004 inter alia for discussion on Consideration and approval to borrow money under section 185 of the Companies Act 2013. We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., 1st October 2024 considered and approved for borrowing money under Section 179(3)(d) of the Companies Act 2013. The Board meeting commenced at 11.05 A.M and concluded at 11.20 A.M (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 26 Sep 2024

Buy Back of Shares & Inter alia for discussion on: 1. Taking note on the NCLT order dated 13.09.2024 2. Consideration and Approval of Buy-back of shares as per the NCLT Order. We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., 30th September 2024, inter-alia transacted the following business: Took note on the Order passed by NCLT, Chennai Bench dated 13.09.2024 Considered and Approved the Buy-back of shares from the six applicants and the consequent reduction of share capital as per the NCLT Order. The Board meeting commenced at 10.00 A.M and concluded at 10.15 A.M Please find the attached file regarding the Purchase of Shares (Buy Back) and Subsequently extinguishing/reducing the equity share capital of the company as per NCALT order dated 13.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

BINNY MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Binny Mills Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday the 12th of August 2024 at 11.00 A.M through video conferencing at the Registered office of the Company situated at No.4 (Old No.10) Karpagambal Nagar Mylapore Chennai - 600 004 inter alia to consider the following: 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 2. And to transact such other items as per the Agenda. We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., 12th August 2024, inter-alia transacted the following business: Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Ramesh & Ramachandran., Chartered Accountants. Considered and approved to grant Maternity benefits to Smt K. Aarthi, Company Secretary under the Maternity Benefits Act 1961. The Board meeting commenced at 11.00 A.M and concluded at 12.00 Noon. Read less.. We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i,e 12.08.2024 have considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results and the limited review report form the auditors of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

BINNY MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve the Directors Report and Notice along with annexures for the FY 2023-24. 2. To Fix the date time venue and Scrutinizer for the Annual General Meeting for the FY 2023-24 3. To Consider and approve the Alteration of the Articles of Association of the Company. 4. And to transact such other items as per the Agenda. We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., 16th July 2024, inter-alia transacted the following business: 1. Considered and approved the Directors Report and Notice along with annexures for the FY 2023-24. 2. Considered and approved to conduct the 17th Annual General Meeting for the FY 2023-24 on Tuesday, the 20th August 2024 at 12.00 noon through video conferencing. 3. Considered and approved to conduct Preference Shareholders Meeting at shorter notice. 4. Considered and approved the Alteration of the Articles of Association of the Company subject to the approval of shareholders. The Board meeting commenced at 11.00 A.M. and concluded at 11.40 A.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

BINNY MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Binny Mills Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 30th of May 2024 at 11.30 A.M through video conferencing at the Registered office of the Company situated at No.4 (Old No.10) Karpagambal Nagar Mylapore Chennai - 600 004 inter alia to consider the following: To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. To appoint Shri Henry Richard as Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., 30th May 2024, inter-alia transacted the following business: 1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 along with the Audit Report issued by M/s. Ramesh & Ramachandran., Chartered Accountants. 2. Considered and approved the appointment of Shri Henry Richard (DIN: 05258395) as Additional (Non-Executive Independent) Director of the Company for a period of five years w.e.f. May 30, 2024, subject to approval of Members of the Company. Read less.. We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i,e 30.05.2024 have considered and approved the Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 along with the Audit report issued by M/s. Ramesh a& Ramachandran., Chartered Accountants. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

BINNY MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To appoint Shri M. Padmanabhan and Shri Viyash Perumal as Additional Directors in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., 24th May, 2024, inter- alia transacted the following business: 1- Considered and approved the appointment of Shri M. Padmanabhan as Additional (Non-Executive Independent) Director of the Company 2- Considered and approved the appointment of Shri Viyash Perumal as Additional (Non-Executive Independent) Director of the Company 3 - Considered and approved the appointment of M/s. Sankaran & Krishnan, Chartered Accounts, as the Internal Auditors of the Company 4- Considered and approved the appointment of M/s. Elangovan Associates, Practising Company Secretary, as the Secretarial Auditors 5 - Considered and approved the reconstitution of Audit, Nomination & Remuneration, and Stakeholder Relationship Committee. This is to inform your good office that Board of Directors in their meeting held on 24.05.2024 has inter-alia transacted the following business: Considered and approved appointment of 1 - Shri M. Padmanabhan as additional director (independent) 2 - Shri Viyash Perumal as additional director (Independent) 3 - M/s. Sankaran & Krishnan, CA as Internal Auditors 4 - M/s. Elangovan Associates, PCS as Secretarial Auditor We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 24.05.2024 inter-alia transacted the following business: 1- Approved the appointment of Shri M. Padmanabhan and Shri Viyash Perumal as additional (non-Executive Independent ) Director of the Company for a period of 5 years, subject to approval of members of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024

BINNY MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Binny Mills Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday the 12th of February 2024 at 11.00 A.M through video conferencing at the Registered office of the Company situated at No.4 (Old No.10) Karpagambal Nagar Mylapore Chennai - 600 004 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., 12th February 2024, inter- alia transacted the following business: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Ramesh & Ramachandran., Chartered Accountants. 2. Considered and approved to Sale of land under Section 180 (1) (a) of the Companies Act, 2013 subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 3. Considered and approved to partly Redeem Unlisted Cumulative Redeemable Preference shares, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 4. To schedule an Extra Ordinary General Meeting during the Month of March, through Video Conferencing The Board meeting commenced at 11.00 A.M. and concluded at 12.15 P.M. We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today have considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results and the Limited Review Report from the auditors of the Company for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Jan 2024 2 Jan 2024