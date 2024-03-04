iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Binny Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

208.05
(0%)
Mar 4, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Binny Mills Ltd

Binny Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

22.72

-12.9

-14.09

-14.32

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.47

-0.55

-0.3

-0.3

Working capital

21.96

-27.5

-14.17

-166.85

Other operating items

Operating

44.19

-40.99

-28.6

-181.51

Capital expenditure

0.18

0

0

-0.13

Free cash flow

44.38

-40.99

-28.6

-181.64

Equity raised

-341.31

-298.9

-113.46

-226.55

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

140.72

140.73

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-296.92

-339.89

-1.34

-267.47

Binny Mills Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Binny Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.