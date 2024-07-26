iifl-logo-icon 1
Binny Mills Ltd AGM

208.05
(0%)
Mar 4, 2024|12:00:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM20 Aug 202416 Jul 2024
Considered and approved to conduct the 17th Annual General Meeting for the FY 2023-24 on Tuesday, the 20th August 2024 at 12.00 noon through video conferencing. Pursuant to regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) regulations 2015, it is hereby informed that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Wednesday 14.08.2024 to Tuesday 20.08.2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 17th AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024) We hereby inform that the 17th AGM of the Company was held on 20.08.2024 at 12.00 P.M through VC facility having the registered office of the Company at No.4, Karpagambal Nagar, Mylapore , Chennai as deemed venue for the meeting. In this regard we are enclosing herewith the Summary of the proceedings of the 17th AGM Pursuant to Reg 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we are enclosing the voting results and the scrutinizers report of the 17th AGM of the Company held on Tuesday, 20.08.2024 at 12.00 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/08/2024)

