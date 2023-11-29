We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 29.11.2023, inter-alia transacted the following business: The Board has approved the appointment of Smt. V. Samyuktha (DIN: 02691981) as Managing Director of the Company, subject to the approval of shareholders at the meeting. The Board has decided to schedule an Extra Ordinary General Meeting on 28th December, 2023 at 12.00 Noon through Video Conferencing. The Board meeting commenced at 11.30 A.M. and concluded at 11.50 A.M. With reference to the subject, we write to inform you that there was a typographical error in the intimation of disclosure of Board Meeting held on 29.11.2023 uploaded on the BSE website. In this regard please find the revised outcome of board meeting for your information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2023) Pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015, we hereby inform you that the Extra ordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, 28th December, 2023 at 12.00 noon through VC. We are herewith submitting the notice of EGM along with explanatory statement, which is being sent through electronic mode to the members. The Company has provided the facility to vote through by electronic means on the resolution as set out in the EGM Notice. The E-voting shall commence on Monday, 25th December, 2023 at 9.00 A.M and will end on Wednesday, 27th December, 2023 at 5.00 P.M The aforesaid EGM notice is also uploaded in the website of the Company Corporate website www.bmlindia.com Please take the above intimation on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/12/2023) Pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) 1025, we hereby inform you that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, 28th December, 2023 at 12.00 noon through VC. We are herewith submitting the notice of EGM along with explanatory statement, which is sent through electronic mode to the members. The aforesaid EGM Notice is also uploaded on the website of the Company Corporate website www.bmlindia.com. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.12.2023) BINNY MILLS LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/12/2023) We hereby inform that the EGM of Binny Mills Limited was held on 28.12.2023 at 12.00 Noon through VC facility. The summary of the proceedings of EGM is enclosed for kind records. Please find the enclosed consolidated scrutinizer report on the results of E-voting conducted at the EGM as per Regulation 44 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 In furtherance to our letter dated 05.12.2023, this is to notify that pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) regulations 2015, the shareholders of the Company at its EGM held on 28.12.2023 has appointed Smt V. Samyuktha as Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5 years from the date of appointment i,e 28.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/12/2023)