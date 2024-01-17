|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|26 Jul 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) regulations 2015, it is hereby informed that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Wednesday 14.08.2024 to Tuesday 20.08.2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 17th AGM
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.