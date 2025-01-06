iifl-logo-icon 1
Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

56.47
(-8.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Biofil Chemicals FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.91

1.46

0.58

2.31

Depreciation

-0.41

-0.4

-0.29

-0.28

Tax paid

-0.67

-0.25

-0.11

-0.51

Working capital

1.16

0.5

0.52

1.66

Other operating items

Operating

1.98

1.29

0.69

3.17

Capital expenditure

0.1

1.62

0.38

-1.59

Free cash flow

2.08

2.91

1.07

1.58

Equity raised

-2.77

-5.7

-7.16

-10.74

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

1.62

2.75

2.99

2.8

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.93

-0.03

-3.09

-6.36

