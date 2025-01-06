Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.91
1.46
0.58
2.31
Depreciation
-0.41
-0.4
-0.29
-0.28
Tax paid
-0.67
-0.25
-0.11
-0.51
Working capital
1.16
0.5
0.52
1.66
Other operating items
Operating
1.98
1.29
0.69
3.17
Capital expenditure
0.1
1.62
0.38
-1.59
Free cash flow
2.08
2.91
1.07
1.58
Equity raised
-2.77
-5.7
-7.16
-10.74
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.62
2.75
2.99
2.8
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.93
-0.03
-3.09
-6.36
