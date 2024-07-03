iifl-logo-icon 1
Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

60.6
(-1.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:08 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open60.6
  • Day's High60.6
  • 52 Wk High91.87
  • Prev. Close61.49
  • Day's Low60.6
  • 52 Wk Low 53.55
  • Turnover (lac)1.21
  • P/E185.82
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.3
  • EPS0.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)98.6
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

60.6

Prev. Close

61.49

Turnover(Lac.)

1.21

Day's High

60.6

Day's Low

60.6

52 Week's High

91.87

52 Week's Low

53.55

Book Value

11.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

98.6

P/E

185.82

EPS

0.33

Divi. Yield

0

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

30 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:26 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.81%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 53.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.27

16.27

16.27

16.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.93

1.03

0.56

-0.14

Net Worth

18.2

17.3

16.83

16.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

35.75

29.69

12.36

13.45

yoy growth (%)

20.41

140.21

-8.13

2.14

Raw materials

-32.42

-25.3

-9.77

-8.51

As % of sales

90.7

85.24

79.05

63.25

Employee costs

-0.75

-0.86

-0.72

-0.53

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.91

1.46

0.58

2.31

Depreciation

-0.41

-0.4

-0.29

-0.28

Tax paid

-0.67

-0.25

-0.11

-0.51

Working capital

1.16

0.5

0.52

1.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.41

140.21

-8.13

2.14

Op profit growth

-12.25

95.02

-64.33

200.94

EBIT growth

25.32

114.6

-70.13

118.38

Net profit growth

2.83

156.46

-73.76

129.25

No Record Found

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ramesh Shah

Non Executive Director

Romil Shah

Independent Director

Satish Beohar

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Ramawat

Whole-time Director

Ketan Shah

Independent Director

Gayatri Padiyar

Additional Director

Meet Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Summary

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited (BCPL) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 4 Jan.85 for manufacturing and trading of Pharmaceuticals products. Later on, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on 7 May 92. The Company deals in providing job work facility in respect of manufacturing of pharmaceuticals drug. It runs the business via two unit viz Pharmaceutical Division & Chemicals Division.In Feb.96, the company had come out with a rights-cum-public issue at a premium of Rs 7.50 and at a premium of Rs 12.50 respectively, both aggregating Rs 23.21 cr, to part-finance its expansion and diversification into bulk drugs and pharmaceutical formulations. The company currently manufactures pharmaceutical formulations like injections, capsules, eye-drops and dry syrups at its plant located in Indore. BCPLs new unit was set up at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh at a project costing Rs 39.75 cr. The Company entered into business partnership with HLL Lifecare Limited (Formerly Hindustan Latex Ltd) an undertaking of Government of India. As per the agreed terms it provided manufacturing facility to HLL Lifecare Limited for manufacturing of Iron and Folic Acid Tablets (IFA) and other Pharmaceuticals products as required by HLL.Presently, the Company is flourishing business activates at Pithampur, in Madhya Pradesh. Now Company is not only dealing in the pharmaceutical product but has diversified its business activity in producing plastic products required f
Company FAQs

What is the Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price today?

The Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹60.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹98.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 185.82 and 5.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹53.55 and ₹91.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.21%, 3 Years at -0.38%, 1 Year at 6.38%, 6 Month at -8.05%, 3 Month at -20.45% and 1 Month at -7.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.82 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 53.10 %

