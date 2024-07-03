Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹60.6
Prev. Close₹61.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.21
Day's High₹60.6
Day's Low₹60.6
52 Week's High₹91.87
52 Week's Low₹53.55
Book Value₹11.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)98.6
P/E185.82
EPS0.33
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.27
16.27
16.27
16.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.93
1.03
0.56
-0.14
Net Worth
18.2
17.3
16.83
16.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
35.75
29.69
12.36
13.45
yoy growth (%)
20.41
140.21
-8.13
2.14
Raw materials
-32.42
-25.3
-9.77
-8.51
As % of sales
90.7
85.24
79.05
63.25
Employee costs
-0.75
-0.86
-0.72
-0.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.91
1.46
0.58
2.31
Depreciation
-0.41
-0.4
-0.29
-0.28
Tax paid
-0.67
-0.25
-0.11
-0.51
Working capital
1.16
0.5
0.52
1.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.41
140.21
-8.13
2.14
Op profit growth
-12.25
95.02
-64.33
200.94
EBIT growth
25.32
114.6
-70.13
118.38
Net profit growth
2.83
156.46
-73.76
129.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ramesh Shah
Non Executive Director
Romil Shah
Independent Director
Satish Beohar
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Ramawat
Whole-time Director
Ketan Shah
Independent Director
Gayatri Padiyar
Additional Director
Meet Shah
Reports by Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Summary
Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited (BCPL) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 4 Jan.85 for manufacturing and trading of Pharmaceuticals products. Later on, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on 7 May 92. The Company deals in providing job work facility in respect of manufacturing of pharmaceuticals drug. It runs the business via two unit viz Pharmaceutical Division & Chemicals Division.In Feb.96, the company had come out with a rights-cum-public issue at a premium of Rs 7.50 and at a premium of Rs 12.50 respectively, both aggregating Rs 23.21 cr, to part-finance its expansion and diversification into bulk drugs and pharmaceutical formulations. The company currently manufactures pharmaceutical formulations like injections, capsules, eye-drops and dry syrups at its plant located in Indore. BCPLs new unit was set up at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh at a project costing Rs 39.75 cr. The Company entered into business partnership with HLL Lifecare Limited (Formerly Hindustan Latex Ltd) an undertaking of Government of India. As per the agreed terms it provided manufacturing facility to HLL Lifecare Limited for manufacturing of Iron and Folic Acid Tablets (IFA) and other Pharmaceuticals products as required by HLL.Presently, the Company is flourishing business activates at Pithampur, in Madhya Pradesh. Now Company is not only dealing in the pharmaceutical product but has diversified its business activity in producing plastic products required f
The Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹60.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹98.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 185.82 and 5.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹53.55 and ₹91.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.21%, 3 Years at -0.38%, 1 Year at 6.38%, 6 Month at -8.05%, 3 Month at -20.45% and 1 Month at -7.32%.
