Summary

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited (BCPL) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 4 Jan.85 for manufacturing and trading of Pharmaceuticals products. Later on, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on 7 May 92. The Company deals in providing job work facility in respect of manufacturing of pharmaceuticals drug. It runs the business via two unit viz Pharmaceutical Division & Chemicals Division.In Feb.96, the company had come out with a rights-cum-public issue at a premium of Rs 7.50 and at a premium of Rs 12.50 respectively, both aggregating Rs 23.21 cr, to part-finance its expansion and diversification into bulk drugs and pharmaceutical formulations. The company currently manufactures pharmaceutical formulations like injections, capsules, eye-drops and dry syrups at its plant located in Indore. BCPLs new unit was set up at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh at a project costing Rs 39.75 cr. The Company entered into business partnership with HLL Lifecare Limited (Formerly Hindustan Latex Ltd) an undertaking of Government of India. As per the agreed terms it provided manufacturing facility to HLL Lifecare Limited for manufacturing of Iron and Folic Acid Tablets (IFA) and other Pharmaceuticals products as required by HLL.Presently, the Company is flourishing business activates at Pithampur, in Madhya Pradesh. Now Company is not only dealing in the pharmaceutical product but has diversified its business activity in producing plastic products required f

