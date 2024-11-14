|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Dec 2024
|30 Dec 2024
|Appointment of Mr. Meet Shah (DIN: 06578351) as additional director under the catagory of promoter non executive director of the company
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|BIOFIL CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for meeting of Board of Directors scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results for the quarter as well as half year ended on 30th September 2024 and other routine businesses OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 14TH NOVEMBER, 2024 PURSUANT TO REGULATION 30 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|BIOFIL CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for meeting of Board of the Directors to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 pursuant to the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday 13th August, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|BIOFIL CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the fourth Quarter as well as financial year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report thereon and Other routine matters with the permission of the chair. With reference to the above captioned subject and pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting (Serial No. 01/2024-2025) held on today i.e., Thursday, 30th Day of May, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved the Businesses as enclosed in the attachment. Read less.. Reappointment of Secretarial Auditor for F.Y. 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|BIOFIL CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results for the quarter as well as nine months ended on 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report thereon and other routine matters with the permission of Chair. With reference to the above captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting (Serial No. 04/2023-2024) held today i.e., Tuesday, 06th day of February, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved the businesses as mentioned in the outcome. Further Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company shall also be submitted in XBRL mode within 24 hours from the conclusion of Board Meeting. The Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company shall also be uploaded on the Companys website i.e. www.biofilgroup.net and on the website of the Stock Exchanges i.e., at www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com and extracts of the aforesaid results shall also be published in Hindi (Vernacular) and widely circulated English Newspaper. This is for your information and record. Pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, we are hereby enclosing un-audited financial results for the quarter as well as nine months ended 31st December, 2023 duly approved by the board of directors at its meeting held today i.e. 06th February, 2024 together with segment results and limited review report thereon. (Copy of Unaudited financial results along with limited review report is enclosed with this letter in searchable mode.) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)
