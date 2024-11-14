Board Meeting 30 Dec 2024 30 Dec 2024

Appointment of Mr. Meet Shah (DIN: 06578351) as additional director under the catagory of promoter non executive director of the company

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Meeting scheduled on 14/11/2024 to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results for the quarter as well as half year ended on 30th September 2024 and other routine businesses. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Meeting scheduled on 13/08/2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday 13th August, 2024.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Meeting scheduled on 30/05/2024 to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the fourth Quarter as well as financial year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report thereon and Other routine matters. Board of Directors meeting (Serial No. 01/2024-2025) held on Thursday, 30th Day of May, 2024. Reappointment of Secretarial Auditor for F.Y. 2024-25.

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024