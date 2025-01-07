Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
35.75
29.69
12.36
13.45
yoy growth (%)
20.41
140.21
-8.13
2.14
Raw materials
-32.42
-25.3
-9.77
-8.51
As % of sales
90.7
85.24
79.05
63.25
Employee costs
-0.75
-0.86
-0.72
-0.53
As % of sales
2.1
2.9
5.9
3.95
Other costs
-0.97
-1.69
-0.92
-1.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.72
5.71
7.48
13.31
Operating profit
1.59
1.82
0.93
2.61
OPM
4.47
6.13
7.55
19.47
Depreciation
-0.41
-0.4
-0.29
-0.28
Interest expense
-0.06
-0.12
-0.15
-0.16
Other income
0.79
0.17
0.1
0.13
Profit before tax
1.91
1.46
0.58
2.31
Taxes
-0.67
-0.25
-0.11
-0.51
Tax rate
-35.3
-17.54
-19.97
-22.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.24
1.2
0.47
1.79
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.24
1.2
0.47
1.79
yoy growth (%)
2.83
156.46
-73.76
129.25
NPM
3.47
4.06
3.8
13.33
