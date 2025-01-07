iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

58.47
(3.54%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:14:55 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

35.75

29.69

12.36

13.45

yoy growth (%)

20.41

140.21

-8.13

2.14

Raw materials

-32.42

-25.3

-9.77

-8.51

As % of sales

90.7

85.24

79.05

63.25

Employee costs

-0.75

-0.86

-0.72

-0.53

As % of sales

2.1

2.9

5.9

3.95

Other costs

-0.97

-1.69

-0.92

-1.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.72

5.71

7.48

13.31

Operating profit

1.59

1.82

0.93

2.61

OPM

4.47

6.13

7.55

19.47

Depreciation

-0.41

-0.4

-0.29

-0.28

Interest expense

-0.06

-0.12

-0.15

-0.16

Other income

0.79

0.17

0.1

0.13

Profit before tax

1.91

1.46

0.58

2.31

Taxes

-0.67

-0.25

-0.11

-0.51

Tax rate

-35.3

-17.54

-19.97

-22.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.24

1.2

0.47

1.79

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.24

1.2

0.47

1.79

yoy growth (%)

2.83

156.46

-73.76

129.25

NPM

3.47

4.06

3.8

13.33

Biofil Chemicals : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.