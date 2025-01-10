Bloom Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.96
6.96
6.96
5.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.26
1.69
1.24
0.41
Net Worth
9.22
8.65
8.2
5.44
Minority Interest
Debt
7.1
3.61
3.92
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
16.32
12.26
12.12
5.44
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.46
7.41
3.01
2.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.75
4.85
4.56
2.49
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
3.73
2.51
0.17
0.05
Debtor Days
3.75
Other Current Assets
3.58
2.5
4.85
2.51
Sundry Creditors
-0.09
0
0
-0.02
Creditor Days
1.5
Other Current Liabilities
-1.47
-0.16
-0.46
-0.05
Cash
0.11
0.01
4.55
0.03
Total Assets
16.32
12.27
12.12
5.43
