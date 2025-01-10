iifl-logo-icon 1
Bloom Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.96

6.96

6.96

5.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.26

1.69

1.24

0.41

Net Worth

9.22

8.65

8.2

5.44

Minority Interest

Debt

7.1

3.61

3.92

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

16.32

12.26

12.12

5.44

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

10.46

7.41

3.01

2.91

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.75

4.85

4.56

2.49

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

3.73

2.51

0.17

0.05

Debtor Days

3.75

Other Current Assets

3.58

2.5

4.85

2.51

Sundry Creditors

-0.09

0

0

-0.02

Creditor Days

1.5

Other Current Liabilities

-1.47

-0.16

-0.46

-0.05

Cash

0.11

0.01

4.55

0.03

Total Assets

16.32

12.27

12.12

5.43

