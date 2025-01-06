Bloom Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.21
-0.21
-0.26
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.08
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.55
Working capital
-0.22
-0.45
-3.81
3.97
Other operating items
Operating
-0.43
-0.66
-4.07
3.35
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-4.66
Free cash flow
-0.43
-0.66
-4.07
-1.3
Equity raised
1.24
1.89
2.64
-1.63
Investing
0
0
2.91
0
Financing
0
0
0.65
1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.81
1.23
2.13
-1.94
