Bloom Industries Ltd Share Price

38.36
(-6.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:48:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open42
  • Day's High42
  • 52 Wk High57.24
  • Prev. Close41.1
  • Day's Low37.8
  • 52 Wk Low 22.06
  • Turnover (lac)1.09
  • P/E39.9
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.93
  • EPS1.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25.47
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Bloom Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

42

Prev. Close

41.1

Turnover(Lac.)

1.09

Day's High

42

Day's Low

37.8

52 Week's High

57.24

52 Week's Low

22.06

Book Value

13.93

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25.47

P/E

39.9

EPS

1.03

Divi. Yield

0

Bloom Industries Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Bloom Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bloom Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.42%

Non-Promoter- 9.78%

Institutions: 9.78%

Non-Institutions: 34.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bloom Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.96

6.96

6.96

5.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.26

1.69

1.24

0.41

Net Worth

9.22

8.65

8.2

5.44

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.85

4.62

3.56

0.19

yoy growth (%)

5

29.66

1,764.68

-34.39

Raw materials

-4.61

-4.59

-3.68

0

As % of sales

94.95

99.32

103.33

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.02

-0.1

-0.1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.21

-0.21

-0.26

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.08

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.55

Working capital

-0.22

-0.45

-3.81

3.97

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5

29.66

1,764.68

-34.39

Op profit growth

-13.97

-35.12

145.47

206.03

EBIT growth

-0.15

-18.69

-1,835.78

-84.21

Net profit growth

-0.05

-18.78

-112.19

2,686.89

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Bloom Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

MORE ABOUT Bloom Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Vikash Gupta

Whole-time Director

Akash Gupta

Independent Director

Srikant Mundra

Chairman (Non-Executive)

R P Gupta

Non Executive Director

Ajay Kumar Sinha

Independent Director

Parul Johari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priya Bhatter

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bloom Industries Ltd

Summary

Bloom Industries Limited was incorporated with the name Bakrewala Steels Private Limited on December 27, 1989, in Maharashtra as Private Limited Company. On 21st October 1992, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company with the name Bakrewala Steels Limited and on 6th October 1994, the name was further changed to Bloom Industries Limited. The Company is engaged in Trading of Iron & Steel and other items.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bloom Industries Ltd share price today?

The Bloom Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.36 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bloom Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bloom Industries Ltd is ₹25.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bloom Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bloom Industries Ltd is 39.9 and 2.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bloom Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bloom Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bloom Industries Ltd is ₹22.06 and ₹57.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bloom Industries Ltd?

Bloom Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.16%, 3 Years at 54.29%, 1 Year at 39.23%, 6 Month at 74.89%, 3 Month at -21.02% and 1 Month at 9.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bloom Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bloom Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.42 %
Institutions - 9.79 %
Public - 34.79 %

