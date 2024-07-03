SectorTrading
Open₹42
Prev. Close₹41.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.09
Day's High₹42
Day's Low₹37.8
52 Week's High₹57.24
52 Week's Low₹22.06
Book Value₹13.93
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.47
P/E39.9
EPS1.03
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.96
6.96
6.96
5.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.26
1.69
1.24
0.41
Net Worth
9.22
8.65
8.2
5.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.85
4.62
3.56
0.19
yoy growth (%)
5
29.66
1,764.68
-34.39
Raw materials
-4.61
-4.59
-3.68
0
As % of sales
94.95
99.32
103.33
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.02
-0.1
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.21
-0.21
-0.26
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.08
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.55
Working capital
-0.22
-0.45
-3.81
3.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5
29.66
1,764.68
-34.39
Op profit growth
-13.97
-35.12
145.47
206.03
EBIT growth
-0.15
-18.69
-1,835.78
-84.21
Net profit growth
-0.05
-18.78
-112.19
2,686.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Vikash Gupta
Whole-time Director
Akash Gupta
Independent Director
Srikant Mundra
Chairman (Non-Executive)
R P Gupta
Non Executive Director
Ajay Kumar Sinha
Independent Director
Parul Johari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priya Bhatter
Summary
Bloom Industries Limited was incorporated with the name Bakrewala Steels Private Limited on December 27, 1989, in Maharashtra as Private Limited Company. On 21st October 1992, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company with the name Bakrewala Steels Limited and on 6th October 1994, the name was further changed to Bloom Industries Limited. The Company is engaged in Trading of Iron & Steel and other items.
The Bloom Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.36 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bloom Industries Ltd is ₹25.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bloom Industries Ltd is 39.9 and 2.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bloom Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bloom Industries Ltd is ₹22.06 and ₹57.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bloom Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.16%, 3 Years at 54.29%, 1 Year at 39.23%, 6 Month at 74.89%, 3 Month at -21.02% and 1 Month at 9.45%.
