Bloom Industries Limited was incorporated with the name Bakrewala Steels Private Limited on December 27, 1989, in Maharashtra as Private Limited Company. On 21st October 1992, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company with the name Bakrewala Steels Limited and on 6th October 1994, the name was further changed to Bloom Industries Limited. The Company is engaged in Trading of Iron & Steel and other items.
