Bloom Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

37.4
(-4.10%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:03:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.85

4.62

3.56

0.19

yoy growth (%)

5

29.66

1,764.68

-34.39

Raw materials

-4.61

-4.59

-3.68

0

As % of sales

94.95

99.32

103.33

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.02

-0.1

-0.1

As % of sales

0.64

0.55

2.84

52.5

Other costs

-0.47

-0.31

-0.25

-0.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.86

6.78

7.15

148.74

Operating profit

-0.26

-0.3

-0.47

-0.19

OPM

-5.46

-6.66

-13.32

-101.24

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.08

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.05

0.09

0.21

0.29

Profit before tax

-0.21

-0.21

-0.26

0.01

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.55

Tax rate

0

0

0

-4,024.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.21

-0.21

-0.26

-0.53

Exceptional items

0

0

0

2.67

Net profit

-0.21

-0.21

-0.26

2.13

yoy growth (%)

-0.05

-18.78

-112.19

2,686.89

NPM

-4.35

-4.58

-7.31

1,118.57

