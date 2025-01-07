Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.85
4.62
3.56
0.19
yoy growth (%)
5
29.66
1,764.68
-34.39
Raw materials
-4.61
-4.59
-3.68
0
As % of sales
94.95
99.32
103.33
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.02
-0.1
-0.1
As % of sales
0.64
0.55
2.84
52.5
Other costs
-0.47
-0.31
-0.25
-0.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.86
6.78
7.15
148.74
Operating profit
-0.26
-0.3
-0.47
-0.19
OPM
-5.46
-6.66
-13.32
-101.24
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.08
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.05
0.09
0.21
0.29
Profit before tax
-0.21
-0.21
-0.26
0.01
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.55
Tax rate
0
0
0
-4,024.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.21
-0.21
-0.26
-0.53
Exceptional items
0
0
0
2.67
Net profit
-0.21
-0.21
-0.26
2.13
yoy growth (%)
-0.05
-18.78
-112.19
2,686.89
NPM
-4.35
-4.58
-7.31
1,118.57
