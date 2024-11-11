Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

BLOOM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd Quarter and half year ended September 302024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11-November-24 for approval of the unaudited financial results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30-Sep-24 - as attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 31 Aug 2024

BLOOM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Fix date & time for the 35th Annual General Meeting and to approve the Notice thereof 2. Fixing of Book Closure Date for the forthcoming Annual General Meeting 3. Any other matter with the permission of chair We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Saturday, September 7, 2024, today have inter alia Considered and Approved: 1. Directors Report for the FY: 2023-24 2. Notice for calling 35th Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 4:30 P.M. 3. Book Closure for the purpose of the 35th Annual General Meeting from 24/09/2024 to 30/09/2024 (both the days inclusive) The Board Meeting commenced at 11:30 A.M. and concluded at 5:30 P.M. This is for your information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

BLOOM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended June 30 2024. 2. Appointment of Scrutinizer for the forthcoming Annual General Meeting 3. Any other matter with the permission of chair In connection regarding Closure of Trading window the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will continue to remain close for Designated Persons and their immediate relatives until the expiry of 48(Forty-Eight) hours after the declaration of the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter Ending on 30th June 2024. Kindly take the same on record. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14-Aug-24 - Reg. 30 - as enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

BLOOM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Bloom Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday July 26 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia to: (1) Consider and approve the Sanction of financial assistance by Banks to the Company (2) Consider and approve availment of Working Capital Loan (3) Repayment of Loan obtained from Financial Institution (4) Any Other Business with the permission of the Chair Kindly take the above on record. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, i.e. on Friday, July 26, 2024 inter alia transacted the following business: 1. Considered & Approved the Sanction of Working Capital Loan of Rs.4.95 Crores (Rupees Four Crores Ninety Five Lakhs Only) from State Bank of India. 2. Considered for full repayment of Loan already obtained from New India Co-operative Bank Limited The Board Meeting commenced at 11:30 A.M. and concluded at 2:15 P.M. This is for your information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

BLOOM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter as well as year ended March 31 2024 (b)the appointment of M/s Gopinath Nayak & Associates as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025 (c)the appointment of M/s Pawan Shyam & Associates as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025 and (d) Any other matter with the permission of chair Outcome of Board Meeting 29-05-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024