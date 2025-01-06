iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BNR Udyog Ltd Cash Flow Statement

62.97
(-2.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR BNR Udyog Ltd

BNR Udyog FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.73

0.5

-0.4

0.09

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.05

-0.06

-0.21

Tax paid

-0.09

-0.21

0.17

-0.02

Working capital

-0.36

1.25

-1.16

-0.62

Other operating items

Operating

0.22

1.48

-1.45

-0.75

Capital expenditure

0

-0.69

0.91

0.02

Free cash flow

0.23

0.79

-0.54

-0.73

Equity raised

1.98

1.18

2.21

3.05

Investing

0.93

0.23

-0.86

0

Financing

0.03

0.02

0

-0.67

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3.18

2.22

0.79

1.64

BNR Udyog : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR BNR Udyog Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.