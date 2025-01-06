BNR Udyog Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.73
0.5
-0.4
0.09
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.05
-0.06
-0.21
Tax paid
-0.09
-0.21
0.17
-0.02
Working capital
-0.36
1.25
-1.16
-0.62
Other operating items
Operating
0.22
1.48
-1.45
-0.75
Capital expenditure
0
-0.69
0.91
0.02
Free cash flow
0.23
0.79
-0.54
-0.73
Equity raised
1.98
1.18
2.21
3.05
Investing
0.93
0.23
-0.86
0
Financing
0.03
0.02
0
-0.67
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.18
2.22
0.79
1.64
