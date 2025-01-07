Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.04
1.62
0.81
1.87
yoy growth (%)
25.77
100.22
-56.7
-85.44
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.41
-0.31
-0.41
-0.43
As % of sales
20.36
19.38
50.82
23.13
Other costs
-0.87
-0.81
-0.82
-1.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
42.82
50.05
101.53
64.8
Operating profit
0.75
0.49
-0.42
0.22
OPM
36.8
30.55
-52.35
12.06
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.05
-0.06
-0.21
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Other income
0.03
0.06
0.09
0.1
Profit before tax
0.73
0.5
-0.4
0.09
Taxes
-0.09
-0.21
0.17
-0.02
Tax rate
-13.28
-43.26
-42.04
-20.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.63
0.28
-0.23
0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.63
0.28
-0.23
0.07
yoy growth (%)
123.96
-220.39
-399.61
-82.34
NPM
31.09
17.46
-29.04
4.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.