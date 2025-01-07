iifl-logo-icon 1
BNR Udyog Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

61
(-3.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:24:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR BNR Udyog Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2.04

1.62

0.81

1.87

yoy growth (%)

25.77

100.22

-56.7

-85.44

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.41

-0.31

-0.41

-0.43

As % of sales

20.36

19.38

50.82

23.13

Other costs

-0.87

-0.81

-0.82

-1.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

42.82

50.05

101.53

64.8

Operating profit

0.75

0.49

-0.42

0.22

OPM

36.8

30.55

-52.35

12.06

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.05

-0.06

-0.21

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Other income

0.03

0.06

0.09

0.1

Profit before tax

0.73

0.5

-0.4

0.09

Taxes

-0.09

-0.21

0.17

-0.02

Tax rate

-13.28

-43.26

-42.04

-20.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.63

0.28

-0.23

0.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.63

0.28

-0.23

0.07

yoy growth (%)

123.96

-220.39

-399.61

-82.34

NPM

31.09

17.46

-29.04

4.19

