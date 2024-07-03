iifl-logo-icon 1
66.14
(2.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:17:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open66.14
  • Day's High66.14
  • 52 Wk High117.78
  • Prev. Close64.52
  • Day's Low66.14
  • 52 Wk Low 51.66
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E26.44
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value35.71
  • EPS2.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.84
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

BNR Udyog Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

66.14

Prev. Close

64.52

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

66.14

Day's Low

66.14

52 Week's High

117.78

52 Week's Low

51.66

Book Value

35.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.84

P/E

26.44

EPS

2.44

Divi. Yield

0

BNR Udyog Ltd Corporate Action

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 May, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

BNR Udyog Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

BNR Udyog Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:26 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.45%

Non-Promoter- 28.54%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

BNR Udyog Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.23

2.79

1.59

1.03

Net Worth

10.23

5.79

4.59

4.03

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2.04

1.62

0.81

1.87

yoy growth (%)

25.77

100.22

-56.7

-85.44

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.41

-0.31

-0.41

-0.43

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.73

0.5

-0.4

0.09

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.05

-0.06

-0.21

Tax paid

-0.09

-0.21

0.17

-0.02

Working capital

-0.36

1.25

-1.16

-0.62

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.77

100.22

-56.7

-85.44

Op profit growth

51.52

-216.85

-287.93

-55.02

EBIT growth

44.7

-228.7

-441.62

-72.04

Net profit growth

123.96

-220.39

-399.61

-82.34

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

3.05

3.18

3.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.05

3.18

3.43

Other Operating Income

0.4

0.17

0.11

Other Income

0.15

0.15

0.09

View Annually Results

BNR Udyog Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT BNR Udyog Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BNR Udyog Ltd

Summary

BNR Udyog Limited was incorporated on 29th November 1994, to carry on the business of Stockbroking, Under writing, Merchant Banking and other Financial Activities. The Medical Transcription division of BNR UDYOG LTD was started in August 1999, and is based in Hyderabad, India. It provide high quality medical transcribing services to major health care facilities from a state-of-the-art center. The Company is engaged in the business of Business Support Service and Medical Transcription /Information Technology (IT)/ Information Technology enabled Services (ITES) and Investment and Real Estate Services. Apart from Medical Transcription, it diversified into Medical Billing and Coding for US clients, Business support services, and E-Governance projects in India. In Business support services, Company is working for Government, semi government and private sectors. The Company is empanelled with UIDAI & is currently working for prestigious Aadhaar project in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. In 2023, the Company has started Real Estate Business by constructing flats.The Companys steadfast clientele includes renowned American hospitals/ polyclinics /MT Companies/ Group of Doctors / Individual Doctors / Respectable persons from medical fraternity. The Company has expertise in H&P, SOAP notes, Chart notes, Operative notes, Discharge summaries, Letters etc. of various specialties like Internal medicine, Neurology, Cardiology, Pulmonology, Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Endocrinology, Dermatolo
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the BNR Udyog Ltd share price today?

The BNR Udyog Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹66.14 today.

What is the Market Cap of BNR Udyog Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BNR Udyog Ltd is ₹19.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of BNR Udyog Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BNR Udyog Ltd is 26.44 and 1.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BNR Udyog Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BNR Udyog Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BNR Udyog Ltd is ₹51.66 and ₹117.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of BNR Udyog Ltd?

BNR Udyog Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.55%, 3 Years at 42.28%, 1 Year at -24.12%, 6 Month at -13.35%, 3 Month at -16.22% and 1 Month at -9.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BNR Udyog Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BNR Udyog Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.46 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.54 %

QUICKLINKS FOR BNR Udyog Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

