Open₹66.14
Prev. Close₹64.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹66.14
Day's Low₹66.14
52 Week's High₹117.78
52 Week's Low₹51.66
Book Value₹35.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.84
P/E26.44
EPS2.44
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.23
2.79
1.59
1.03
Net Worth
10.23
5.79
4.59
4.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.04
1.62
0.81
1.87
yoy growth (%)
25.77
100.22
-56.7
-85.44
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.41
-0.31
-0.41
-0.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.73
0.5
-0.4
0.09
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.05
-0.06
-0.21
Tax paid
-0.09
-0.21
0.17
-0.02
Working capital
-0.36
1.25
-1.16
-0.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.77
100.22
-56.7
-85.44
Op profit growth
51.52
-216.85
-287.93
-55.02
EBIT growth
44.7
-228.7
-441.62
-72.04
Net profit growth
123.96
-220.39
-399.61
-82.34
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
3.05
3.18
3.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.05
3.18
3.43
Other Operating Income
0.4
0.17
0.11
Other Income
0.15
0.15
0.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Summary
BNR Udyog Limited was incorporated on 29th November 1994, to carry on the business of Stockbroking, Under writing, Merchant Banking and other Financial Activities. The Medical Transcription division of BNR UDYOG LTD was started in August 1999, and is based in Hyderabad, India. It provide high quality medical transcribing services to major health care facilities from a state-of-the-art center. The Company is engaged in the business of Business Support Service and Medical Transcription /Information Technology (IT)/ Information Technology enabled Services (ITES) and Investment and Real Estate Services. Apart from Medical Transcription, it diversified into Medical Billing and Coding for US clients, Business support services, and E-Governance projects in India. In Business support services, Company is working for Government, semi government and private sectors. The Company is empanelled with UIDAI & is currently working for prestigious Aadhaar project in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. In 2023, the Company has started Real Estate Business by constructing flats.The Companys steadfast clientele includes renowned American hospitals/ polyclinics /MT Companies/ Group of Doctors / Individual Doctors / Respectable persons from medical fraternity. The Company has expertise in H&P, SOAP notes, Chart notes, Operative notes, Discharge summaries, Letters etc. of various specialties like Internal medicine, Neurology, Cardiology, Pulmonology, Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Endocrinology, Dermatolo
The BNR Udyog Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹66.14 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BNR Udyog Ltd is ₹19.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of BNR Udyog Ltd is 26.44 and 1.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BNR Udyog Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BNR Udyog Ltd is ₹51.66 and ₹117.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
BNR Udyog Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.55%, 3 Years at 42.28%, 1 Year at -24.12%, 6 Month at -13.35%, 3 Month at -16.22% and 1 Month at -9.83%.
