|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Jun 2024
|20 May 2024
|Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Submission of 30th AGM Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 under Regulation 34 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024) Outcome of 30th Annual General Meeting held on 25.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024)
