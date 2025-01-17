Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.37
-5.6
Op profit growth
-0.59
1.37
EBIT growth
-8.23
-4
Net profit growth
-16.52
-5.55
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
28.51
29.65
27.61
EBIT margin
25.28
28.48
28
Net profit margin
15.74
19.5
19.49
RoCE
13.53
15.5
RoNW
2.41
3.03
RoA
2.1
2.65
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.68
2.64
2.15
Dividend per share
1
1
1
Cash EPS
0.95
1.55
2.09
Book value per share
19.13
18.5
17.46
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.61
4.46
5.72
P/CEPS
12.93
7.6
5.87
P/B
0.64
0.63
0.7
EV/EBIDTA
2.93
3.57
3.19
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
64.1
53.51
50.54
Tax payout
-32.29
-28.12
-30.42
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
142.65
159.44
Inventory days
76.85
79.45
Creditor days
-85.42
-57.24
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-12.51
-22.22
-76.82
Net debt / equity
-0.06
0.09
-0.05
Net debt / op. profit
-0.38
0.55
-0.31
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
Employee costs
-51.75
-39.77
-32.17
Other costs
-19.72
-30.56
-40.21
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.