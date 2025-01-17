iifl-logo-icon 1
BNR Udyog Ltd Key Ratios

62.96
(1.29%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR BNR Udyog Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.37

-5.6

Op profit growth

-0.59

1.37

EBIT growth

-8.23

-4

Net profit growth

-16.52

-5.55

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

28.51

29.65

27.61

EBIT margin

25.28

28.48

28

Net profit margin

15.74

19.5

19.49

RoCE

13.53

15.5

RoNW

2.41

3.03

RoA

2.1

2.65

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.68

2.64

2.15

Dividend per share

1

1

1

Cash EPS

0.95

1.55

2.09

Book value per share

19.13

18.5

17.46

Valuation ratios

P/E

4.61

4.46

5.72

P/CEPS

12.93

7.6

5.87

P/B

0.64

0.63

0.7

EV/EBIDTA

2.93

3.57

3.19

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

64.1

53.51

50.54

Tax payout

-32.29

-28.12

-30.42

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

142.65

159.44

Inventory days

76.85

79.45

Creditor days

-85.42

-57.24

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-12.51

-22.22

-76.82

Net debt / equity

-0.06

0.09

-0.05

Net debt / op. profit

-0.38

0.55

-0.31

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

Employee costs

-51.75

-39.77

-32.17

Other costs

-19.72

-30.56

-40.21

