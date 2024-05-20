BNR Udyog Ltd Management Discussions

Overview

This review for the financial year ending 31st Mar 2024 shows that your Company has performed well. The Company is putting in its best efforts to get more business in IT and IT Enabled Services, e-Governance Projects (Business Support Services) and exploring more avenues to get Real Estate Projects.

Industry Structure and Developments

Your Company is carrying out Business Support Services, Investment, and Real Estate Activities. In Business Support Services your Company is working for government, semi government and private sectors and the company is optimistic of improving further business with special focus on software projects by adding more clients. In the Financial Services sector your company is doing satisfactorily. The Company has also purchased Land for Construction projects.

Opportunities and Threats

The national e-Governance plan of Indian government seeks to lay the foundation and provide long term growth of e-Governance projects in India. Setting up the core infrastructure and policies and implementation of a number of mission mode projects at the Centre & State. This Government initiative is likely to get a boost to address issues in remote working difficulties, faced by the Govt. during the pandemic. Good business opportunities are available in the Indian Markets. It has tremendous scope for the next two decades.

Segment –wise or product wise performance

Your Company considers IT & ITES, E-Governance, Business Support Services, Investment and Real Estate as the primary segment for reporting.

Outlook

In the Business support services your company is participating in the Tenders called by the Government, Semi-government and private companies In the Business support Service sector your company is receiving regular work, not only from its old clients but is also being approached by new clients. In the Financial Sector, as the share market was so volatile, it was necessary for your company to be very cautious in investing, after carrying proper research and due diligence. The Company have also invested in Real Estate.

Risk and Concerns

Any adverse changes in the financial services business or negative policies of the Government can / will affect the companys performance in these sectors adversely.

Internal control systems and their adequacy

The company has adequate internal control systems to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition.

Financial Performance with respect to Operational Performance

During the year under review, the Company has recorded a total income of Rs. 723.72 Lakhs and Profit of Rs. 444.57 Lakhs as against the total income of Rs. 393.56 Lakhs and profit of Rs. 119.73 Lakhs in the previous financial year ending 31.03.2023.

Material developments in Human Resources / Industrial Relations from, including number of people employed.

There are no material developments in Human Resources / Industrial Relations from FY 2022-23 to FY 2023-24.

Particulars FY2023-24 FY 2022-23 Staff 10 10 Workmen -- -- Third Party -- -- Total 10 10

Details of significant changes (i.e., change of 25% or more as compared to the immediately previous financial year) in key financial ratios, along with detailed explanations therefor, including:

RATIOS:

Remarks Particulars 2023-24 2022-23

Debtors Turnover 6.79 5.21 Due to rise in the realisation of trade receivables Inventory Turnover -

Interest Coverage Ratio

Current Ratio 3.21 6.00 Due to increase in current liabilities -- --

Debt Equity Ratio

Due to profit on sale of investment profit Operating Profit Margin (%) 72% 35% Net Profit Margin (%) Due to profit on sale of investment profit 142% 28% Change in Return on Net 1.08 0.15 Due to profit on sale of investment profit Worth

Disclosure of Accounting Treatment

During the preparation of Financial Statements of F.Y. 2023-24 the treatment as prescribed in Accounting Standards have been followed by the Company. There are no significant changes in Accounting Treatment as followed by the Company in current financial year as compared to previous financial year.

Cautionary Statement

The statements made in this report describe the Companys objectives and projections that may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. The actual results might differ materially from those expressed or implied depending on the economic conditions, government policies and other incidental factors, which are beyond the control of the Company.

DECLARATION ON CODE OF CONDUCT AS REQUIRED BY SCHEDULE V OF SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015

I, Kamal Narayan Rathi, Managing Director of BNR Udyog Limited ("the Company") hereby state and affirm Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 the members of board of directors and senior management personnel have affirmed compliance with the code of conduct of board of directors and senior management of the company during Financial Year 2023-2024