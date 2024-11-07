|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|BNR UDYOG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.09.2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Out come of the Board Meeting the quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|BNR UDYOG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 under regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|BNR UDYOG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve and take on record the Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. 2. To consider the Audit Report for the year ended 31.03.2024. 3. To decide on the date time and venue of Annual General Meeting for FY 2023-24. 4. Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year 2023-24. 5. Directors Report and annexures for the Financial Year 2023-24. 6. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Outcome of board meeting under regulation 30 read with 33 (3) (c) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Mar 2024
|20 Mar 2024
|BNR UDYOG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 29.03.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.03.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|BNR UDYOG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. 2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that the Board of Directors of BNR Udyog Limited at its meeting held on Monday, the 12th day of February, 2024 at 03.30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company considered and approved the following: 1. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (Enclosed as Annexure). 2. Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2023. (Enclosed as Annexure). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)
