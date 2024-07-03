BNR Udyog Ltd Summary

BNR Udyog Limited was incorporated on 29th November 1994, to carry on the business of Stockbroking, Under writing, Merchant Banking and other Financial Activities. The Medical Transcription division of BNR UDYOG LTD was started in August 1999, and is based in Hyderabad, India. It provide high quality medical transcribing services to major health care facilities from a state-of-the-art center. The Company is engaged in the business of Business Support Service and Medical Transcription /Information Technology (IT)/ Information Technology enabled Services (ITES) and Investment and Real Estate Services. Apart from Medical Transcription, it diversified into Medical Billing and Coding for US clients, Business support services, and E-Governance projects in India. In Business support services, Company is working for Government, semi government and private sectors. The Company is empanelled with UIDAI & is currently working for prestigious Aadhaar project in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. In 2023, the Company has started Real Estate Business by constructing flats.The Companys steadfast clientele includes renowned American hospitals/ polyclinics /MT Companies/ Group of Doctors / Individual Doctors / Respectable persons from medical fraternity. The Company has expertise in H&P, SOAP notes, Chart notes, Operative notes, Discharge summaries, Letters etc. of various specialties like Internal medicine, Neurology, Cardiology, Pulmonology, Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Endocrinology, Dermatology, Rheumatology, Allergology, Psychiatry, General Surgery, Neurosurgery, Head & Neck Surgery, Ophthalmology, Otorhinolaryngology, Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery, Urology, Orthopedics, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Pediatrics, Neonatology, Pediatric Surgery, Radiology, Pathology, Dentistry, Physical Rehabilitation, Podiatry etc.