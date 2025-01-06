Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
9.28
10.44
-0.47
11.4
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.26
-2.95
-2.57
Tax paid
-0.44
-1.94
0.86
-3.71
Working capital
-9.09
2.18
-0.48
-82.93
Other operating items
Operating
-0.46
10.41
-3.06
-77.81
Capital expenditure
-61.07
-0.34
-0.03
-0.58
Free cash flow
-61.53
10.07
-3.09
-78.4
Equity raised
424.83
409.12
395.17
380.5
Investing
-0.65
30.13
1.17
96.52
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0.15
0.29
0.15
0.15
Net in cash
362.8
449.63
393.4
398.77
