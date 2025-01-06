iifl-logo-icon 1
Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

28,802
(-3.82%)
Jan 6, 2025

Bombay Oxygen FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

9.28

10.44

-0.47

11.4

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.26

-2.95

-2.57

Tax paid

-0.44

-1.94

0.86

-3.71

Working capital

-9.09

2.18

-0.48

-82.93

Other operating items

Operating

-0.46

10.41

-3.06

-77.81

Capital expenditure

-61.07

-0.34

-0.03

-0.58

Free cash flow

-61.53

10.07

-3.09

-78.4

Equity raised

424.83

409.12

395.17

380.5

Investing

-0.65

30.13

1.17

96.52

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0.15

0.29

0.15

0.15

Net in cash

362.8

449.63

393.4

398.77

