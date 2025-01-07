iifl-logo-icon 1
Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

29,548
(2.03%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:01:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

1.55

1.49

17.55

17.29

yoy growth (%)

4.18

-91.47

1.5

-8.85

Raw materials

-1.75

-0.99

-1.64

-1.08

As % of sales

112.44

66.57

9.38

6.28

Employee costs

-1.55

-1.52

-3.16

-3.05

As % of sales

100.03

102.27

18.05

17.68

Other costs

-1.75

-2.44

-19.65

-25.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

112.56

163.49

111.98

146.24

Operating profit

-3.5

-3.47

-6.92

-12.14

OPM

-225.04

-232.34

-39.42

-70.21

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.26

-2.95

-2.57

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

12.99

14.18

9.4

26.12

Profit before tax

9.28

10.44

-0.47

11.4

Taxes

-0.44

-1.94

0.86

-3.71

Tax rate

-4.84

-18.64

-179.5

-32.54

Minorities and other

-7.44

-2.27

0

0

Adj. profit

1.38

6.22

0.38

7.69

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.38

6.22

0.38

7.69

yoy growth (%)

-77.8

1,532.78

-95.04

-387.12

NPM

88.68

416.21

2.17

44.5

