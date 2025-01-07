Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
1.55
1.49
17.55
17.29
yoy growth (%)
4.18
-91.47
1.5
-8.85
Raw materials
-1.75
-0.99
-1.64
-1.08
As % of sales
112.44
66.57
9.38
6.28
Employee costs
-1.55
-1.52
-3.16
-3.05
As % of sales
100.03
102.27
18.05
17.68
Other costs
-1.75
-2.44
-19.65
-25.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
112.56
163.49
111.98
146.24
Operating profit
-3.5
-3.47
-6.92
-12.14
OPM
-225.04
-232.34
-39.42
-70.21
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.26
-2.95
-2.57
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
12.99
14.18
9.4
26.12
Profit before tax
9.28
10.44
-0.47
11.4
Taxes
-0.44
-1.94
0.86
-3.71
Tax rate
-4.84
-18.64
-179.5
-32.54
Minorities and other
-7.44
-2.27
0
0
Adj. profit
1.38
6.22
0.38
7.69
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.38
6.22
0.38
7.69
yoy growth (%)
-77.8
1,532.78
-95.04
-387.12
NPM
88.68
416.21
2.17
44.5
