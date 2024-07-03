Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹30,346.65
Prev. Close₹29,946.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.15
Day's High₹30,346.65
Day's Low₹28,602
52 Week's High₹38,800
52 Week's Low₹12,625
Book Value₹35,094.93
Face Value₹100
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)430.53
P/E6.29
EPS4,763.61
Divi. Yield0.08
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
461.17
331.23
324.35
300.63
Net Worth
462.67
332.73
325.85
302.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
1.55
1.49
17.55
17.29
yoy growth (%)
4.18
-91.47
1.5
-8.85
Raw materials
-1.75
-0.99
-1.64
-1.08
As % of sales
112.44
66.57
9.38
6.28
Employee costs
-1.55
-1.52
-3.16
-3.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
9.28
10.44
-0.47
11.4
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.26
-2.95
-2.57
Tax paid
-0.44
-1.94
0.86
-3.71
Working capital
-9.09
2.18
-0.48
-82.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.18
-91.47
1.5
-8.85
Op profit growth
0.91
-49.78
-43
159.9
EBIT growth
-11.17
-2,278.44
-104.2
-518.64
Net profit growth
-77.8
1,532.78
-95.04
-387.12
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
41.74
38.15
32.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
41.74
38.15
32.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.25
5.61
2.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Shyam M Ruia
Independent Director
Mohan Bir Singh
Independent Director
Nirmal P Jhunjhunwala
Independent Director
ARUNA KANTIKUMAR KANORIA
Whole-time Director
Hema Reganathan
Non Executive Director
Vikas Mukesh Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vinaya Sanjay Patil
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd
Summary
Bombay Oxygen Investment Limited (Formerly known as Bombay Oxygen Corporation) was incorporated in October, 1960 to manufacture and market industrial gases. The Companys name was changed to Bombay Oxygen Investment Limited w.e.f. 3rd October, 2018. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Nagpur, Tarapur, Pune, Nira, Khopoli, Kalwe and Mulund, all in Maharashtra. The Companys primary business was manufacturing and supplying of Industrial Gases which discontinued from 1st August, 2019. The Company owns substantial financial investments in the form of shares, mutual funds & other financial securities and the income from such financial investments is the source of revenue of the Company.The Company has a collaboration with General Electrodes and Equipments, Germany. It had entered into an agreement for procuring engineering services from Messer AGS Gmbh. In Mar.95, it installed a capacity of 2.37 lac cu mtr for the manufacture of oxygen. The company manufactures various industrial gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, compressed air, acetylene and medicinal oxygen. Its subsidiaries -- Savita Pharmaceuticals and Raptakos Brett & Company -- are engaged in the manufacture and distribution of pharmaceuticals. The company designed and developed an indigenous cryogenic liquid oxygen pump for high-pressure gas-filling purposes. In 1996, the company disinvested in the shares of Raptakos
Read More
The Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹28702 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd is ₹430.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd is 6.29 and 0.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd is ₹12625 and ₹38800 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.69%, 3 Years at 29.84%, 1 Year at 124.91%, 6 Month at 0.99%, 3 Month at -10.50% and 1 Month at -5.23%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.