Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd Share Price

28,702
(-4.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:44:00 PM

  • Open30,346.65
  • Day's High30,346.65
  • 52 Wk High38,800
  • Prev. Close29,946.65
  • Day's Low28,602
  • 52 Wk Low 12,625
  • Turnover (lac)3.15
  • P/E6.29
  • Face Value100
  • Book Value35,094.93
  • EPS4,763.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)430.53
  • Div. Yield0.08
No Records Found

Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

30,346.65

Prev. Close

29,946.65

Turnover(Lac.)

3.15

Day's High

30,346.65

Day's Low

28,602

52 Week's High

38,800

52 Week's Low

12,625

Book Value

35,094.93

Face Value

100

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

430.53

P/E

6.29

EPS

4,763.61

Divi. Yield

0.08

Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd Corporate Action

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 25

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Apr, 2024

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.95%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 26.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

461.17

331.23

324.35

300.63

Net Worth

462.67

332.73

325.85

302.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

1.55

1.49

17.55

17.29

yoy growth (%)

4.18

-91.47

1.5

-8.85

Raw materials

-1.75

-0.99

-1.64

-1.08

As % of sales

112.44

66.57

9.38

6.28

Employee costs

-1.55

-1.52

-3.16

-3.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

9.28

10.44

-0.47

11.4

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.26

-2.95

-2.57

Tax paid

-0.44

-1.94

0.86

-3.71

Working capital

-9.09

2.18

-0.48

-82.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.18

-91.47

1.5

-8.85

Op profit growth

0.91

-49.78

-43

159.9

EBIT growth

-11.17

-2,278.44

-104.2

-518.64

Net profit growth

-77.8

1,532.78

-95.04

-387.12

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

41.74

38.15

32.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

41.74

38.15

32.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

2.25

5.61

2.58

Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Shyam M Ruia

Independent Director

Mohan Bir Singh

Independent Director

Nirmal P Jhunjhunwala

Independent Director

ARUNA KANTIKUMAR KANORIA

Whole-time Director

Hema Reganathan

Non Executive Director

Vikas Mukesh Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vinaya Sanjay Patil

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd

Summary

Bombay Oxygen Investment Limited (Formerly known as Bombay Oxygen Corporation) was incorporated in October, 1960 to manufacture and market industrial gases. The Companys name was changed to Bombay Oxygen Investment Limited w.e.f. 3rd October, 2018. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Nagpur, Tarapur, Pune, Nira, Khopoli, Kalwe and Mulund, all in Maharashtra. The Companys primary business was manufacturing and supplying of Industrial Gases which discontinued from 1st August, 2019. The Company owns substantial financial investments in the form of shares, mutual funds & other financial securities and the income from such financial investments is the source of revenue of the Company.The Company has a collaboration with General Electrodes and Equipments, Germany. It had entered into an agreement for procuring engineering services from Messer AGS Gmbh. In Mar.95, it installed a capacity of 2.37 lac cu mtr for the manufacture of oxygen. The company manufactures various industrial gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, compressed air, acetylene and medicinal oxygen. Its subsidiaries -- Savita Pharmaceuticals and Raptakos Brett & Company -- are engaged in the manufacture and distribution of pharmaceuticals. The company designed and developed an indigenous cryogenic liquid oxygen pump for high-pressure gas-filling purposes. In 1996, the company disinvested in the shares of Raptakos
Company FAQs

What is the Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd share price today?

The Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹28702 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd is ₹430.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd is 6.29 and 0.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd is ₹12625 and ₹38800 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd?

Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.69%, 3 Years at 29.84%, 1 Year at 124.91%, 6 Month at 0.99%, 3 Month at -10.50% and 1 Month at -5.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.96 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 26.98 %

