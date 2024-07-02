iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd AGM

29,475
(5.27%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Bombay Oxygen CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM13 Aug 202430 Apr 2024
The Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company shall remain closed for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting and payment of dividend to shareholders from 7 August, 2024 to 13 August, 2024 (both days inclusive). Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 34(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24, along with the Notice convening the 63rd Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 at 12.00 p.m., through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.07.2024) Proceedings, Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)

Bombay Oxygen: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.