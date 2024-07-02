The Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company shall remain closed for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting and payment of dividend to shareholders from 7 August, 2024 to 13 August, 2024 (both days inclusive). Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 34(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24, along with the Notice convening the 63rd Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 at 12.00 p.m., through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.07.2024) Proceedings, Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)