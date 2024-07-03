iifl-logo-icon 1
Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd Quarterly Results

29,184
(0.77%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2011Jun-2011Mar-2011Dec-2010Sept-2010

Gross Sales

9.79

9.06

11.43

8.98

9.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.79

9.06

11.43

8.98

9.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.58

1.28

0.4

0.66

1.77

Total Income

10.37

10.34

11.83

9.64

11.63

Total Expenditure

9.25

8.77

8.83

8.57

8.87

PBIDT

1.12

1.57

3

1.07

2.76

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

1.12

1.57

3

1.07

2.76

Depreciation

0.88

0.89

0.9

0.9

0.9

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.28

0

0.9

-0.04

0.03

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.52

0.68

1.2

0.21

1.83

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.52

0.68

1.2

0.21

1.83

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0.94

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.52

-0.26

1.2

0.21

1.83

EPS (Unit Curr.)

34.92

45.33

79.97

13.86

122.31

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

61,600

61,600

61,600

61,600

61,600

Public Shareholding (%)

41.07

41.07

41.07

41.07

41.07

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

88,400

88,400

88,400

88,400

88,400

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

58.93

58.93

58.93

58.93

58.93

PBIDTM(%)

11.44

17.32

26.24

11.91

27.99

PBDTM(%)

11.44

17.32

26.24

11.91

27.99

PATM(%)

5.31

7.5

10.49

2.33

18.55

