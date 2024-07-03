Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2011
|Jun-2011
|Mar-2011
|Dec-2010
|Sept-2010
Gross Sales
9.79
9.06
11.43
8.98
9.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.79
9.06
11.43
8.98
9.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.58
1.28
0.4
0.66
1.77
Total Income
10.37
10.34
11.83
9.64
11.63
Total Expenditure
9.25
8.77
8.83
8.57
8.87
PBIDT
1.12
1.57
3
1.07
2.76
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
1.12
1.57
3
1.07
2.76
Depreciation
0.88
0.89
0.9
0.9
0.9
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.28
0
0.9
-0.04
0.03
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.52
0.68
1.2
0.21
1.83
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.52
0.68
1.2
0.21
1.83
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0.94
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.52
-0.26
1.2
0.21
1.83
EPS (Unit Curr.)
34.92
45.33
79.97
13.86
122.31
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
61,600
61,600
61,600
61,600
61,600
Public Shareholding (%)
41.07
41.07
41.07
41.07
41.07
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
88,400
88,400
88,400
88,400
88,400
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
58.93
58.93
58.93
58.93
58.93
PBIDTM(%)
11.44
17.32
26.24
11.91
27.99
PBDTM(%)
11.44
17.32
26.24
11.91
27.99
PATM(%)
5.31
7.5
10.49
2.33
18.55
