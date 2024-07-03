Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd Summary

Bombay Oxygen Investment Limited (Formerly known as Bombay Oxygen Corporation) was incorporated in October, 1960 to manufacture and market industrial gases. The Companys name was changed to Bombay Oxygen Investment Limited w.e.f. 3rd October, 2018. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Nagpur, Tarapur, Pune, Nira, Khopoli, Kalwe and Mulund, all in Maharashtra. The Companys primary business was manufacturing and supplying of Industrial Gases which discontinued from 1st August, 2019. The Company owns substantial financial investments in the form of shares, mutual funds & other financial securities and the income from such financial investments is the source of revenue of the Company.The Company has a collaboration with General Electrodes and Equipments, Germany. It had entered into an agreement for procuring engineering services from Messer AGS Gmbh. In Mar.95, it installed a capacity of 2.37 lac cu mtr for the manufacture of oxygen. The company manufactures various industrial gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, compressed air, acetylene and medicinal oxygen. Its subsidiaries -- Savita Pharmaceuticals and Raptakos Brett & Company -- are engaged in the manufacture and distribution of pharmaceuticals. The company designed and developed an indigenous cryogenic liquid oxygen pump for high-pressure gas-filling purposes. In 1996, the company disinvested in the shares of Raptakos Brett & Co. Therefore, Raptakos Brett & Co as also its subsidiaries, Raptakos Brett Test Laboratries and Sattva Pharmaceuticals ceased to be the companys subsidiaries.The Company commissioned its Tonnage Oxygen Plant at Kalwe during the month of June, 2003. Similarly, the 40 TPD Oxygen Liquiefier Plant at Kalwe got commissioned in the month of March, 2005.