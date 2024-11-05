Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 23 Oct 2024

Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. 5th November 2024 which commenced at 12.30 p.m. and concluded at 02.30 p.m. Read less.. Please find enclosed intimation w.r.t. Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Provisional) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended read with the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons the Trading Window in respect of dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company has been closed for all the Designated/ Connected Persons of the Company with effect from 01.07.2024 till 01.08.2024 (both days inclusive). The Trading window in respect of dealing in the Shares of the Company shall reopen from 02.08.2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Bombay Oxygen Investments Limited was held today i.e. 30th July, 2024 which commenced at 12.30 p.m. and concluded at 2.30 p.m. The meeting inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Further to our letter No. Sy/BSE/88 dated 28th June, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Board in its meeting held today has also approved the resignation of Mrs. Sangeeta Rohit Naik, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from the closing hours of 27th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 22 Apr 2024

Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of Dividend if any. Further pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended read with the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons the Trading Window in respect of dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company has been closed for all the Designated/ Connected Persons of the Company with effect from 01.04.2024 till 02.05.2024 (both days inclusive). The Trading window in respect of dealing in the Shares of the Company shall reopen from 03.05.2024. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 22/04/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. 30th April, 2024, which commenced at 12.30 p.m. and concluded at 3.30 p.m. The meeting inter alia transacted the following business: 1)Audited Financial Results; 2) Dividend; 3) Book Closure; 4) Annual General Meeting; 5(i) Appointment of SCP & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditors; 5(ii) Re-appointment of Mr. Vikas Mukesh Jain (DIN 09126269), as a Director of the Company liable to retire by rotation.; 5(iii) Appointment of Mr. Swanand Lele, C.A., as an Internal Auditor of the Company with effect from 10th July, 2024 on the existing terms and conditions of his employment. with the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 30th April, 2024 has considered and approved the appointment of SCP & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company, for the financial year ending 31st March, 2025 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 30th April, 2024 has approved the re-appointment of Mr. Vikas Mukesh Jain (DIN 09126269) as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company, liable to retire by rotation, subject to the approval of the Members. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024