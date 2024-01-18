|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 Apr 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|-
|25
|25
|Final
|Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e 30 April, 2024, The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Rs.25/- per equity share, for the year ended 31 March, 2024. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid on or after 16 August, 2024.
