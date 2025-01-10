Bonlon Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.18
14.18
14.18
14.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
64.79
62.46
60.78
58.68
Net Worth
78.97
76.64
74.96
72.86
Minority Interest
Debt
30.18
14.67
15.52
3.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
109.15
91.31
90.48
76.45
Fixed Assets
10.5
10.57
8.65
2.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.91
8.91
9.48
11.79
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.38
0.22
0.09
0.07
Networking Capital
87.66
71.33
71.42
57.56
Inventories
29.73
12.97
12.15
7.49
Inventory Days
20.2
Sundry Debtors
55.64
64.32
37.94
17.51
Debtor Days
47.22
Other Current Assets
25.82
19.91
33.39
65.25
Sundry Creditors
-14.76
-24.85
-5.51
-7.74
Creditor Days
20.87
Other Current Liabilities
-8.77
-1.02
-6.55
-24.95
Cash
1.7
0.28
0.85
4.7
Total Assets
109.15
91.31
90.49
76.46
