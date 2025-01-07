Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Revenue
135.32
243.02
214.83
133.33
yoy growth (%)
-44.31
13.12
61.12
-27.74
Raw materials
-132.14
-241.82
-214.22
-126.75
As % of sales
97.64
99.5
99.71
95.06
Employee costs
-0.6
-0.64
-0.75
-0.54
As % of sales
0.44
0.26
0.35
0.4
Other costs
-2.51
-5.38
-7.51
-5.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.85
2.21
3.49
4.06
Operating profit
0.07
-4.83
-7.66
0.61
OPM
0.05
-1.98
-3.56
0.46
Depreciation
-0.3
-0.3
-0.35
-0.57
Interest expense
-0.19
-0.16
-0.68
-0.28
Other income
3.06
17.62
12.1
0.54
Profit before tax
2.64
12.32
3.4
0.28
Taxes
-0.69
-0.31
-0.69
-0.09
Tax rate
-26.13
-2.58
-20.57
-31.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.95
12
2.7
0.19
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.95
12
2.7
0.19
yoy growth (%)
-83.7
344.44
1,255.43
61.24
NPM
1.44
4.94
1.25
0.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.