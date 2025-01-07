iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bonlon Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

34.95
(3.16%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bonlon Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Revenue

135.32

243.02

214.83

133.33

yoy growth (%)

-44.31

13.12

61.12

-27.74

Raw materials

-132.14

-241.82

-214.22

-126.75

As % of sales

97.64

99.5

99.71

95.06

Employee costs

-0.6

-0.64

-0.75

-0.54

As % of sales

0.44

0.26

0.35

0.4

Other costs

-2.51

-5.38

-7.51

-5.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.85

2.21

3.49

4.06

Operating profit

0.07

-4.83

-7.66

0.61

OPM

0.05

-1.98

-3.56

0.46

Depreciation

-0.3

-0.3

-0.35

-0.57

Interest expense

-0.19

-0.16

-0.68

-0.28

Other income

3.06

17.62

12.1

0.54

Profit before tax

2.64

12.32

3.4

0.28

Taxes

-0.69

-0.31

-0.69

-0.09

Tax rate

-26.13

-2.58

-20.57

-31.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.95

12

2.7

0.19

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.95

12

2.7

0.19

yoy growth (%)

-83.7

344.44

1,255.43

61.24

NPM

1.44

4.94

1.25

0.14

Bonlon Industrie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bonlon Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.