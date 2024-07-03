SectorTrading
Open₹36
Prev. Close₹35
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.88
Day's High₹36
Day's Low₹32.05
52 Week's High₹55.98
52 Week's Low₹29.5
Book Value₹56.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47.94
P/E17.5
EPS2
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.18
14.18
14.18
14.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
64.79
62.46
60.78
58.68
Net Worth
78.97
76.64
74.96
72.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Revenue
135.32
243.02
214.83
133.33
yoy growth (%)
-44.31
13.12
61.12
-27.74
Raw materials
-132.14
-241.82
-214.22
-126.75
As % of sales
97.64
99.5
99.71
95.06
Employee costs
-0.6
-0.64
-0.75
-0.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
2.64
12.32
3.4
0.28
Depreciation
-0.3
-0.3
-0.35
-0.57
Tax paid
-0.69
-0.31
-0.69
-0.09
Working capital
45.99
-18.08
2.16
-0.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-44.31
13.12
61.12
-27.74
Op profit growth
-101.52
-36.95
-1,348.95
-43.79
EBIT growth
-77.26
205.59
608.43
-46.12
Net profit growth
-83.7
344.44
1,255.43
61.24
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
158.18
243.03
214.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
158.18
243.03
214.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
3.08
17.63
12.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director
Anil Kumar Jain
Additional Director
Vineet Garg
Managing Director
Arun Kumar Jain
Whole Time Director
Raj Jain
Additional Director
Siya Seth
Reports by Bonlon Industries Ltd
Summary
Bonlon Industries Limited was incorporated in the name of Bon Lon Steels Private Limited in December 1998 in New Delhi. The name of Company was changed from Bon Lon Steels Private Limited to Bonlon Industries Private Limited with effect from February 26, 2019. Further the Company got its status converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Bonlon Industries Limited effective from March 29, 2019. The Company is in the business of manufacturing and trading of various kinds of ferrous and non ferrous metals and running a hotel. The main metals used in our business operations are copper, cables, aluminium, zinc & tin and the products in which we deal are wire rods, cathode, ingots & shredded form also.The manufacturing unit was set up in 2013 in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. The Companys products can be applied in industries like electrical, construction, transport, automobile etc. The business operations in the division include both manufacturing and trading activities. Manufacturing is mainly done for the copper wire rods and wires and the rests of the products such as wire rods, wires, ingots and cathode made up from metals dealt in are traded by the Company. The Company trades metal products not only in India but proceeds with import and export also and trades on MCX as well.Hotel Bonlon Inn is situated in Center of Delhi, Karol bagh, this exquisite inn is a sheer creation built under blueprints of fineness and superiority. Housing world class amenities a
Read More
The Bonlon Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bonlon Industries Ltd is ₹47.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bonlon Industries Ltd is 17.5 and 0.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bonlon Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bonlon Industries Ltd is ₹29.5 and ₹55.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bonlon Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.24%, 3 Years at 16.74%, 1 Year at -28.48%, 6 Month at -5.17%, 3 Month at -9.44% and 1 Month at -1.57%.
