Bonlon Industries Ltd Share Price

33.8
(-3.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open36
  • Day's High36
  • 52 Wk High55.98
  • Prev. Close35
  • Day's Low32.05
  • 52 Wk Low 29.5
  • Turnover (lac)5.88
  • P/E17.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value56.61
  • EPS2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)47.94
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Bonlon Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

36

Prev. Close

35

Turnover(Lac.)

5.88

Day's High

36

Day's Low

32.05

52 Week's High

55.98

52 Week's Low

29.5

Book Value

56.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

47.94

P/E

17.5

EPS

2

Divi. Yield

0

Bonlon Industries Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Bonlon Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bonlon Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.74%

Non-Promoter- 33.25%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bonlon Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.18

14.18

14.18

14.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

64.79

62.46

60.78

58.68

Net Worth

78.97

76.64

74.96

72.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Revenue

135.32

243.02

214.83

133.33

yoy growth (%)

-44.31

13.12

61.12

-27.74

Raw materials

-132.14

-241.82

-214.22

-126.75

As % of sales

97.64

99.5

99.71

95.06

Employee costs

-0.6

-0.64

-0.75

-0.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Profit before tax

2.64

12.32

3.4

0.28

Depreciation

-0.3

-0.3

-0.35

-0.57

Tax paid

-0.69

-0.31

-0.69

-0.09

Working capital

45.99

-18.08

2.16

-0.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-44.31

13.12

61.12

-27.74

Op profit growth

-101.52

-36.95

-1,348.95

-43.79

EBIT growth

-77.26

205.59

608.43

-46.12

Net profit growth

-83.7

344.44

1,255.43

61.24

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

158.18

243.03

214.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

158.18

243.03

214.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

3.08

17.63

12.11

Bonlon Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bonlon Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director

Anil Kumar Jain

Additional Director

Vineet Garg

Managing Director

Arun Kumar Jain

Whole Time Director

Raj Jain

Additional Director

Siya Seth

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bonlon Industries Ltd

Summary

Bonlon Industries Limited was incorporated in the name of Bon Lon Steels Private Limited in December 1998 in New Delhi. The name of Company was changed from Bon Lon Steels Private Limited to Bonlon Industries Private Limited with effect from February 26, 2019. Further the Company got its status converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Bonlon Industries Limited effective from March 29, 2019. The Company is in the business of manufacturing and trading of various kinds of ferrous and non ferrous metals and running a hotel. The main metals used in our business operations are copper, cables, aluminium, zinc & tin and the products in which we deal are wire rods, cathode, ingots & shredded form also.The manufacturing unit was set up in 2013 in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. The Companys products can be applied in industries like electrical, construction, transport, automobile etc. The business operations in the division include both manufacturing and trading activities. Manufacturing is mainly done for the copper wire rods and wires and the rests of the products such as wire rods, wires, ingots and cathode made up from metals dealt in are traded by the Company. The Company trades metal products not only in India but proceeds with import and export also and trades on MCX as well.Hotel Bonlon Inn is situated in Center of Delhi, Karol bagh, this exquisite inn is a sheer creation built under blueprints of fineness and superiority. Housing world class amenities a
Company FAQs

What is the Bonlon Industries Ltd share price today?

The Bonlon Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bonlon Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bonlon Industries Ltd is ₹47.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bonlon Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bonlon Industries Ltd is 17.5 and 0.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bonlon Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bonlon Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bonlon Industries Ltd is ₹29.5 and ₹55.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bonlon Industries Ltd?

Bonlon Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.24%, 3 Years at 16.74%, 1 Year at -28.48%, 6 Month at -5.17%, 3 Month at -9.44% and 1 Month at -1.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bonlon Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bonlon Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.74 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.26 %

