Summary

Bonlon Industries Limited was incorporated in the name of Bon Lon Steels Private Limited in December 1998 in New Delhi. The name of Company was changed from Bon Lon Steels Private Limited to Bonlon Industries Private Limited with effect from February 26, 2019. Further the Company got its status converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Bonlon Industries Limited effective from March 29, 2019. The Company is in the business of manufacturing and trading of various kinds of ferrous and non ferrous metals and running a hotel. The main metals used in our business operations are copper, cables, aluminium, zinc & tin and the products in which we deal are wire rods, cathode, ingots & shredded form also.The manufacturing unit was set up in 2013 in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. The Companys products can be applied in industries like electrical, construction, transport, automobile etc. The business operations in the division include both manufacturing and trading activities. Manufacturing is mainly done for the copper wire rods and wires and the rests of the products such as wire rods, wires, ingots and cathode made up from metals dealt in are traded by the Company. The Company trades metal products not only in India but proceeds with import and export also and trades on MCX as well.Hotel Bonlon Inn is situated in Center of Delhi, Karol bagh, this exquisite inn is a sheer creation built under blueprints of fineness and superiority. Housing world class amenities a

