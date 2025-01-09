Bonlon Industries Ltd Management Discussions

This Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:

The metal industry is one of the most flourishing industries and one of the core industries of India contributing more than 2% to the total GDP of India. The metals industry meets the requirements of a wide range of important industries such as engineering, electrical and electronics, infrastructure, automobile and automobile components, packaging etc. The metal industry consists of two major groups: ferrous metals and non-ferrous metals.

Non-ferrous metals, which include aluminium, copper, zinc, lead, nickel and tin, are used to make alloys, castings, forgings, extrusions, wires, cables, pipes, etc., and find their application in a number of sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure facilities like power plants, automobiles, railways, telecommunications, building and construction and in engineering and chemical plants.

Ferrous metals primarily consist of iron and different varieties of steel. Indian steel industry has shown strong performance in the recent past in terms of production, capacity utilisation, exports and consumption. India is now a major competitor among steel producers in the world.

Indias key advantages in the sector include a liberalized overall policy regime and reduced customs duty on primary and secondary metals, growing market demand, favourable conditions for production, presence of related and supporting industries and state support for helping companies improve performance and stimulating industry environment. India is the second largest producer of aluminium after China. Governments projects like ‘Make in India and ‘Smart City are expected to give huge impetus to the demand for nonferrous metals in the nation.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

Opportunities:

Key ingredients for the growth of the non-ferrous industry are strong demand, availability of raw materials, high entrepreneurial quotient of the country, development of the ancillary industry, technology, etc. The prevalence of most of these ingredients in India, provides strong and sustainable growth potential for the non-ferrous metals industry. In terms of demand, India has strong potential

given that the country is expected to be among the fastest growing large economies. Per capita consumption of non-ferrous metals in India is very low as compared to both developed and developing economies, thus leading to tremendous growth potential in the years to come. Furthermore, the boost to the Indian manufacturing sector due to the governments campaign ‘Make in India is expected to provide an impetus to non-ferrous metals consumption.

The ‘Make in India initiative has provided a boost to investments by allowing 100 per cent FDI in major areas of the infrastructure sector such as railways, roadways, ports and inland waterways, aviation, and power. Favourable investment policies will facilitate the growth in the sector which can increase the demand of non-ferrous metals as this sector consumes these metals in large volumes. Further, the enhanced growth in the 25 identified sectors due to the initiatives and policy changes under ‘Make in India is expected to have a direct positive impact on the non-ferrous metals industry as these metals have widespread applications in these sectors.

Even though non-ferrous metals find applications across the spectrum, there are a few key sectors that contribute to the vast chunk of the consumption. These sectors, namely

ii. transport (automotives),

iii. electricals and

iv. construction

have widespread application of the nonferrous metals and are major drivers of consumption led growth. Additionally, the steel sector consumes the majority of Zinc produced for the process of galvanisation.

The non-ferrous metals industry is witnessing a paradigm shift in the way metals will be consumed in the future. With steady growth in demand, producers should move beyond traditional strengths in the electricals, automotive and building segments and shift to emerging applications offered by defence and aerospace, hybrid and electric vehicles, railways, etc.

Threats:

The non-ferrous metals industry has following threats for which Government support is required to provide a level playing field for healthy growth in the coming years. Non-ferrous metal industry is bracing for challenges such as:

• Environment issues

• Improper duty structure

• Dumping of goods under FTA

• Poor infrastructure

• Inadequate quality consciousness

• Rapid capacity expansion of input minerals

• Availability of indigenous technological expertise and need for cost reduction.

RISKS & CONCERNS AND INTERNAL CONTROLS SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The non-ferrous metals industry is facing the following challenges and your Company has adequate internal control system for mitigating their risk:

a. Fluctuation in non ferrous metal price: The prices of non-ferrous metals, such as copper, nickel, and gold, are determined by the London Metal Exchange (LME) and other international markets (hereinafter collectively referred to as "LME reference prices"). LME reference prices are influenced by various factors, including international supply and demand balances, the state of the foreign exchange, political and economic circumstances, speculative trading, and competition with substitute materials. The state of fluctuations and the period effected by these can have either positive or negative results on the business performance.

We use commodity futures to hedge the risks of fluctuations in non-ferrous metal prices

b. Fluctuation in exchange rates:

Not only the import prices of raw materials, such as copper concentrates and nickel mattes, but also the domestic prices of non-ferrous metal ingots are determined based on LME reference prices in U.S. dollars. Consequently, depending on the state of fluctuations in the foreign exchange and when they occur, it could have a positive or a negative effect on the business performance.

We responds to fluctuations in the foreign exchange rate as necessary through forward foreign exchange contracts and the utilization of foreign currency accounts.

c. Changes in Laws and Regulations: The business activities are exposed to various political and economic risks, changes in laws and regulations concerning the environment, labor, taxation, currency control, trade and exchange rate fluctuations.

We are ensuring that each decision is based on a careful assessment of risks inherent concerned to Laws and Regulation.

Further, the Company has a proper and adequate internal control system to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and those transactions are authorized,

recorded and reported correctly. The internal control is exercised through documented policies, guidelines and procedures. It is supplemented by an extensive program of internal audits conducted by Internal Auditor appointed in pursuance of applicable Laws. The audit observations and corrective action taken thereon are periodically reviewed by the audit committee to ensure effectiveness of the internal control system. The internal control is designed to ensure that the financial and other records are reliable for preparing financial statements and other data, and for maintaining accountability of persons.

MARKET REVIEW:

Global Economy:

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reported that the global economy began the year 2024 on a stable footing, with a growth rate of 3.1%. It is projected to further increase to 3.2% in 2025, surpassing the previous forecast. This growth is anticipated to be primarily driven by the unexpected resilience of the US economy, several large emerging markets, and developing economies, along with fiscal support in China. Despite these positive indicators, potential challenges may arise due to factors such as restrictive monetary policies, the withdrawal of fiscal support, and low underlying productivity growth. It will be crucial for policymakers to carefully navigate these obstacles to ensure sustained economic growth in the coming years.

Global economy growth

For advanced economies, growth is projected to decline slightly from 1.6% in 2023 to 1.5% in 2024 before rising to 1.8% in 2025. An upward revision of 0.1% point for 2024 reflects stronger than-expected US growth, partly offset by weaker-than expected growth in the euro area. Growth in the euro area is projected to recover from its low rate of an estimated 0.5% in 2023, which reflected relatively high exposure to the war in Ukraine, to 0.9% in 2024 and 1.7% in 2025. Stronger household consumption as the effects of the shock to energy prices subside and inflation falls, supporting real income growth, is expected to drive the recovery. In emerging market and developing economies, growth is expected to remain at 4.1% in 2024 and to rise to 4.2% in 2025. Growth in China is projected at 4.6% in 2024 and 4.1% in 2025, backed by stronger-than-expected growth in 2023 and increased government spending on capacity building against natural disasters. Growth in India is projected to remain strong at 6.5% in both 2024 and 2025, reflecting resilience in domestic demand. According to IMF, global headline inflation is expected to fall to 5.8% in 2024 and 4.4% in 2025, but still it would be above pre-pandemic (2017-19) levels of about 3.5%. Advanced economies are expected to see faster

disinflation, with inflation falling by 2.0% points in 2024 to 2.6%. For emerging market and developing economies inflation is expected to decline by just 0.3% point to 8.1%. Global trade growth is projected to grow at 3.3% in 2024 and 3.6% in 2025, below its historical average growth rate of 4.9%. Rising trade distortions and geoeconomic fragmentation are expected to continue to weigh on the level of global trade. However, growing government and private spending, real disposable income gains supporting consumption amid still-tight - though easing - labour markets and households drawing down on their accumulated pandemic era savings may help in trade growth.

Outlook

The global economy has shown signs of improvement compared to a year ago, with the risk of a global recession diminishing, largely due to the strength of the U.S. economy. However, global growth is expected to slow down further this year due to tight monetary policy, restrictive financial conditions, and sluggish global trade and investment. While labor market conditions have improved, unit labor cost growth remains higher than desired for medium-term inflation goals. In the U.S., GDP growth is forecasted to be supported by robust household spending and a strong labor market. In the Euro area, GDP growth is projected to be 0.6% in 2024 and 1.3% in 2025, with credit conditions expected to be tight in the short term before improving as real incomes rise. Chinas growth is anticipated to slow to 4.7% in 2024 and 4.2% in 2025, despite additional policy stimulus, due to subdued consumer demand, high debt levels, and a weak property market. Overall, while there are positive developments in the global economy, challenges remain that could impact growth in the near future. Potential risks include an increase in escalating geopolitical tensions, financial strain, ongoing inflation, trade disruptions, and climate-related disasters. It is imperative for global cooperation to address these challenges by providing debt relief, promoting trade integration, combating climate change, and addressing food insecurity. Emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs), particularly commodity exporters, are facing challenges related to fiscal policy pro-cyclicality and volatility. Effective macroeconomic and structural policies, along with strong institutions, are essential for boosting investment and enhancing long-term prospects across all EMDEs. The medium-term outlook for many developing economies has dimmed due to slowing growth in major economies, sluggish global trade, and the most stringent financial conditions in decades. Global trade growth in 2024 is projected to be only half of the average seen in the decade prior to the pandemic. Additionally, borrowing costs for developing economies, especially those with poor credit ratings, are expected to remain high as global interest rates remain at four-decade highs in inflation- adjusted terms

Indian economy overview

One of the fastest growing economies in the world, the Indian economy is anticipated to experience a consistent growth of 6.7% annually from 2024 to 2031, as per the latest report by CRISIL. This projection slightly surpasses the pre-pandemic average vof 6.6%. CRISIL attributes this growth trend to capital, highlighting the governments investment-driven approach during a period when the private sector hesitated to make substantial investments. The governments notable increase in capital expenditure, supporting infrastructure projects and offering interestfree loans to states, is identified as a pivotal factor. Expected to grow by 7.3% in the current financial year (FY24), according to the first advance estimate released by the National Statistical Office, reflects both global and domestic optimism in the countrys economy on the back of robust manufacturing activity and infrastructure spending. Indias inflation level stood at 5.7%, primarily driven by fluctuating vegetable prices and food grain inflation. Indias economy grew at its fastest pace in one-and-half years in the final three months of 2023, led by strong manufacturing and construction activity. Additionally, the Governments emphasis on monitoring the Middle East conflicts impact on energy and logistics costs helped the Indian economy remain resilient throughout the 2023 despite the challenging global environment. The Indian economy soared ahead in the December quarter (the third quarter of FY24) with a surprise growth of 8.4%, belying fears of tempering as the manufacturing, electricity and construction sectors put up a robust show.

This strong growth of GDP was mainly propelled by large government expenditure on the demand side. There was approximately 31% YoY increase in Central Government capital expenditure (CapEx) and 43% increase in State Government CapEx during April-November 2023. On the supply side, mining, manufacturing, construction and certain services helped the economy sustain growth momentum. Mining sector benefitted from policy reforms, increased domestic and global demand and rising prices which led to robust production of several minerals including coal, natural gas and iron ore. The strong growth in manufacturing was driven mainly by the easing of global commodity prices across energy, metal, and food categories, which boosted profitability of manufacturing firms. Construction sector gained from higher government CapEx and an increase in demand for office spaces and housing, especially in urban areas. Additionally, financial, real estate and professional services are expected to witness robust growth, likely due to buoyant bank credit growth, strong demand for real estate, especially in urban areas and growth in professional services, especially global capability centres in India.

Indian MSMB sector

The Indian Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) is one of the pillars the Indian economy as it is one of the primary drivers of economic development, innovation, and employment in India. MSMEs sector is characterized by minimal investment, increased job opportunities, operational flexibility, reduction in regional disparities and import substitution. In India, more than 95% units are engaged in the MSME sector and contribute to approx. 30% of India GDP, 45% of manufacturing output, 40% of the countrys total export and creates around 11.10 crore jobs. The introduction of micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) financing in India has served as a catalyst for the expansion of the MSME sector. This growth has been further supported by the emergence of neo-banks and digital payment channels. The digitalization of MSMEs has brought about numerous benefits, including access to a larger client base, reduced reliance on staff, increased production efficiency during economic downturns, streamlined transactions between buyers and sellers, and more.

The Government of India has been actively promoting initiatives to bolster the growth of MSMEs in the country, leading to a significant shift from offline to online business operations within the sector. MSMEs are increasingly leveraging technology to enhance their processes, leading to a significant shift from offline to online business operations within the sector. MSMEs are increasingly leveraging technology to enhance their processes, improve efficiency, and deliver prompt services to their customers and clients. This transition underscores the sectors commitment to embracing digital advancements and adapting to the evolving business landscape

India Metal Industry:

Earnings of domestic non-ferrous metal industry players remain under pressure in the ongoing fiscal amid weak demand.

The earnings of the industry would remain under pressure in FY2023-24, after a lackluster performance in the last fiscal. Significant metal price corrections remain the key headwind affecting the margins, with no immediate relief in sight.

The moderation in earnings, combined with the committed expansion plans of the players, is expected to increase the industrys leverage in FY2023-24.

OVERALL REVIEW OF OPERATIONS OF THE COMPANY:

The company is in the business of Manufacturing and Trading of Ferrous and Non Ferrous Metals. The Company has achieved a turnover of Rs. 431.48 Crores. Although overall turnover of the Company step down little bit as compare to previous years where its Rs. 511.03 Crore, but the profits of the Company shown a good recovery with a figure of 2.33 Crore as compare to previous year of Rs. 1.68 Crore.

OUTLOOK:

The company is taking all efforts to improve the quality of its products, timely delivery, to get more orders at competitive rates. Due to bulk orders and bargain power Company is able to quote better rates and maintain high quality 8s productivity of the products traded. Barring unforeseen circumstances the company is confident of achieving better results in the current year.

In trading segment also the Company is emphasizing on dealing on quality product, timely delivery of the goods and after sale services.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India. Please refer Directors Report in this respect.

HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The Companys HR philosophy is to establish and build a high performing organization, where each individual is motivated to perform to the fullest capacity to contribute to developing and achieving individual excellence and departmental objectives and continuously improve performance to realize the full potential of our personnel.

SIGNIFICANT CHANGES

Details of change significant changes in key financial ratios during the year as compared to previous year are given hereunder:

Debt- equity ratio (in times) Long term liabilities +short term borrowings Total equity 0.38 0.19 99.65% Change on account of increase in borrowing during the year Debt service coverage ratio (in times) Earnings before debt service = Net profit after taxes + non cash operating expenses +Interest + Other non cash adjustment s Debt service Interest + principle repayments 0.59 #DIV/0! Change on account of increase in borrowing during the year Return on equity ratio (in %) Profit for the year Average total equity 2.99 2.22 34.69% The primarly reason is increase in Net Profit After Tax of the company Inventory turnover ratio (in times) Revenue from operations Average total inventory 20.21 40.69 -50.33% The primarly reason is increase in Average Inventory with the company Trade receivables turnover ratio (in times) Revenue from operations Average trade receivables 7.19 9.99 -28.02% The primarly reason is increase in average Trade receivable Trade payables turnover Purchase Expenses Average trade payables 18.03 33.06 -45.45% The primarly reason is increase in average Trade payables Net capital turnover ratio Revenue from operations Average working capital (ie.,Total current assets less Total current liabilities) 7.21 9.57 -24.65% Net profit ratio (in %) Profit for the year Revenue from operations 0.54 0.33 63.74% The primarly reason is increase in Net Profit After Tax of the company Return on capital employed (in %) Earning before tax and finance cost Capital employed = Net worth + Deferred tax liabilities 5.65 3.78 49.29% The primarly reason is increase in Net Profit After Tax of the company Return on Investmen t Income generated from invested funds Average invested funds in treasury investmens

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements made herein describing the Companys expectations or predictions are "forward-looking statements". The actual results may differ from those expected or predicted. Prime factors that may make a difference to the Companys performance include market conditions, input costs, govt. regulations, economic development within/outside country etc.