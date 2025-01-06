iifl-logo-icon 1
Bonlon Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

33.8
(-3.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Bonlon Industrie FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Profit before tax

2.64

12.32

3.4

0.28

Depreciation

-0.3

-0.3

-0.35

-0.57

Tax paid

-0.69

-0.31

-0.69

-0.09

Working capital

45.99

-18.08

2.16

-0.51

Other operating items

Operating

47.64

-6.37

4.5

-0.88

Capital expenditure

3.83

-0.92

-2.77

0.15

Free cash flow

51.47

-7.29

1.73

-0.73

Equity raised

110.43

75.9

52.35

18.96

Investing

5.72

0.92

5.15

-0.5

Financing

2.79

3.92

-4.63

-1.63

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

170.41

73.44

54.61

16.09

