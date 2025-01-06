Bonlon Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
2.64
12.32
3.4
0.28
Depreciation
-0.3
-0.3
-0.35
-0.57
Tax paid
-0.69
-0.31
-0.69
-0.09
Working capital
45.99
-18.08
2.16
-0.51
Other operating items
Operating
47.64
-6.37
4.5
-0.88
Capital expenditure
3.83
-0.92
-2.77
0.15
Free cash flow
51.47
-7.29
1.73
-0.73
Equity raised
110.43
75.9
52.35
18.96
Investing
5.72
0.92
5.15
-0.5
Financing
2.79
3.92
-4.63
-1.63
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
170.41
73.44
54.61
16.09
