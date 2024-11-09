iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bonlon Industries Ltd Board Meeting

33.9
(0.77%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:15:00 AM

Bonlon Industrie CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Bonlon Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. The Company has submitted the outcome of Board Meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
The Company has informed the BSE for the Book Closure for the purpose of 27th Annual General Meeting. The Company has submitted the outcome of Board Meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Bonlon Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. The Company has submitted the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with auditors limited review report. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202431 Jul 2024
The Company has submitted the outcome of Board Meeting held today.
Board Meeting28 May 202418 May 2024
Bonlon Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with the Auditors Report. The Company has submitted to the BSE the outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e.. on 28th May 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Bonlon Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. The Company has submitted to the BSE the outcome of Board Meeting held today at the registered office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Bonlon Industrie: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bonlon Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.