Borax Morarji Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
4.52
4.52
4.52
4.52
Preference Capital
9
9
9
0
Reserves
-9
-12.89
-2.93
6.71
Net Worth
4.52
0.62
10.59
11.23
Minority Interest
Debt
24
19.26
20.76
30.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.37
1.6
2.33
2.35
Total Liabilities
29.89
21.49
33.68
44.51
Fixed Assets
23.51
30.16
30.5
31.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.19
0.19
0.19
0.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.33
7.46
6.57
2.27
Networking Capital
-0.26
-18.28
-5.11
8.48
Inventories
6.61
8.59
15.13
17.97
Inventory Days
57.76
67.12
83.4
106.22
Sundry Debtors
6.29
8.57
4.92
5.35
Debtor Days
54.97
66.96
27.12
31.62
Other Current Assets
10.9
3.08
4.66
4.81
Sundry Creditors
-20.9
-21.1
-16.74
-14.61
Creditor Days
182.65
164.87
92.28
86.36
Other Current Liabilities
-3.17
-17.42
-13.08
-5.04
Cash
1.13
1.94
1.54
2.22
Total Assets
29.89
21.47
33.69
44.51
