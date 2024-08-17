Summary

Borax Morarji, promoted jointly by Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Co. (DMCC) and Borax Holdings, UK, to manufacture borax and boric acid and was incorporated on 27 Aug.63 at Bombay. In June 1979, Borax Holdings, UK, the technical and financial collaborator, has disinvested its entire stake in the company. The Other promoter, DMCC, holds around 38.62% of the equity. Borax Morarji is a well-diversified, multi-product, multi-locational company with three divisions - chemicals, timber and a 100% EOU. The companys timber division comes into existence in 1991 when the company has diversified into the manufacture of Injecta (a wood preservative) and chemically treated rubberwood. The company had set up a plant at Shenbagaramanputtur in Kanyakumari District of Tamil Nadu to manufacture 12,000 cu mtr pa of chemically treated rubberwood. This plant was set up in technical collaboration with the Danish Wood Treating Co, Denmark, This the chemically treated rubberwood is marketed under the brand name Borotik. These are made from plantation trees and are substitutes for wood from natural forests.In 1994, the companys timber division undertaken a forward integration project by setting up a 100% EOU to manufacture 4200 cu mtr pa of brush blocks and broom blocks in technical collaboration with BVBAC. Casier Blomme En Zonen, Belgium, has agreed to purchase the entire production for the next five years since 1994.For captive consumption the company has set up wind farms at Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu

Read More