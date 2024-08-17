iifl-logo-icon 1
Borax Morarji Ltd Merged Share Price

54.75
(0%)
Nov 10, 2017|02:30:07 PM

Borax Morarji Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

54.75

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0.11

Day's High

54.75

Day's Low

54.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-20.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24.75

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Borax Morarji Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Borax Morarji Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Borax Morarji Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:27 AM
Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017Dec-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 8.22%

Foreign: 8.21%

Indian: 55.42%

Non-Promoter- 0.24%

Institutions: 0.24%

Non-Institutions: 36.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Borax Morarji Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

4.52

4.52

4.52

4.52

Preference Capital

9

9

9

0

Reserves

-9

-12.89

-2.93

6.71

Net Worth

4.52

0.62

10.59

11.23

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

41.76

46.71

66.21

61.74

yoy growth (%)

-10.58

-29.45

7.23

-20.08

Raw materials

-36.26

-42.1

-52.33

-44.43

As % of sales

86.83

90.13

79.03

71.96

Employee costs

-1.64

-2.16

-4.96

-3.72

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-6.56

-7.54

-13.95

-4.41

Depreciation

-1.31

-1.05

-2.78

-2

Tax paid

-1.89

1.57

4.31

1.47

Working capital

17.2

-11.41

-14.18

-14.81

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.58

-29.45

7.23

-20.08

Op profit growth

-35.5

-40.29

1,824.54

-151.25

EBIT growth

-35.63

-47.33

323.11

126.56

Net profit growth

-146.86

1.07

227.46

-1.5

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

56.9

43.62

48.9

68.4

63.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

56.9

43.62

48.9

68.4

63.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.26

0.81

0.66

Other Income

0.23

14.06

0.6

0.92

0.15

View Annually Results

Borax Morarji Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Borax Morarji Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

L N Goculdas

Director

Bimal L Goculdas

Independent Director

S V Joshi

Company Secretary

Dilip S Nagle

Director

Mitika L Goculdas

Independent Director

Arvind W Ketkar

Independent Director

D T Gokhale

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Borax Morarji Ltd Merged

Summary

Borax Morarji, promoted jointly by Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Co. (DMCC) and Borax Holdings, UK, to manufacture borax and boric acid and was incorporated on 27 Aug.63 at Bombay. In June 1979, Borax Holdings, UK, the technical and financial collaborator, has disinvested its entire stake in the company. The Other promoter, DMCC, holds around 38.62% of the equity. Borax Morarji is a well-diversified, multi-product, multi-locational company with three divisions - chemicals, timber and a 100% EOU. The companys timber division comes into existence in 1991 when the company has diversified into the manufacture of Injecta (a wood preservative) and chemically treated rubberwood. The company had set up a plant at Shenbagaramanputtur in Kanyakumari District of Tamil Nadu to manufacture 12,000 cu mtr pa of chemically treated rubberwood. This plant was set up in technical collaboration with the Danish Wood Treating Co, Denmark, This the chemically treated rubberwood is marketed under the brand name Borotik. These are made from plantation trees and are substitutes for wood from natural forests.In 1994, the companys timber division undertaken a forward integration project by setting up a 100% EOU to manufacture 4200 cu mtr pa of brush blocks and broom blocks in technical collaboration with BVBAC. Casier Blomme En Zonen, Belgium, has agreed to purchase the entire production for the next five years since 1994.For captive consumption the company has set up wind farms at Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Borax Morarji Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

