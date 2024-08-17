Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹54.75
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.11
Day's High₹54.75
Day's Low₹54.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-20.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24.75
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
4.52
4.52
4.52
4.52
Preference Capital
9
9
9
0
Reserves
-9
-12.89
-2.93
6.71
Net Worth
4.52
0.62
10.59
11.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
41.76
46.71
66.21
61.74
yoy growth (%)
-10.58
-29.45
7.23
-20.08
Raw materials
-36.26
-42.1
-52.33
-44.43
As % of sales
86.83
90.13
79.03
71.96
Employee costs
-1.64
-2.16
-4.96
-3.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-6.56
-7.54
-13.95
-4.41
Depreciation
-1.31
-1.05
-2.78
-2
Tax paid
-1.89
1.57
4.31
1.47
Working capital
17.2
-11.41
-14.18
-14.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.58
-29.45
7.23
-20.08
Op profit growth
-35.5
-40.29
1,824.54
-151.25
EBIT growth
-35.63
-47.33
323.11
126.56
Net profit growth
-146.86
1.07
227.46
-1.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
56.9
43.62
48.9
68.4
63.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
56.9
43.62
48.9
68.4
63.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.26
0.81
0.66
Other Income
0.23
14.06
0.6
0.92
0.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
L N Goculdas
Director
Bimal L Goculdas
Independent Director
S V Joshi
Company Secretary
Dilip S Nagle
Director
Mitika L Goculdas
Independent Director
Arvind W Ketkar
Independent Director
D T Gokhale
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Borax Morarji Ltd Merged
Summary
Borax Morarji, promoted jointly by Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Co. (DMCC) and Borax Holdings, UK, to manufacture borax and boric acid and was incorporated on 27 Aug.63 at Bombay. In June 1979, Borax Holdings, UK, the technical and financial collaborator, has disinvested its entire stake in the company. The Other promoter, DMCC, holds around 38.62% of the equity. Borax Morarji is a well-diversified, multi-product, multi-locational company with three divisions - chemicals, timber and a 100% EOU. The companys timber division comes into existence in 1991 when the company has diversified into the manufacture of Injecta (a wood preservative) and chemically treated rubberwood. The company had set up a plant at Shenbagaramanputtur in Kanyakumari District of Tamil Nadu to manufacture 12,000 cu mtr pa of chemically treated rubberwood. This plant was set up in technical collaboration with the Danish Wood Treating Co, Denmark, This the chemically treated rubberwood is marketed under the brand name Borotik. These are made from plantation trees and are substitutes for wood from natural forests.In 1994, the companys timber division undertaken a forward integration project by setting up a 100% EOU to manufacture 4200 cu mtr pa of brush blocks and broom blocks in technical collaboration with BVBAC. Casier Blomme En Zonen, Belgium, has agreed to purchase the entire production for the next five years since 1994.For captive consumption the company has set up wind farms at Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu
Read More
