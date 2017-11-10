iifl-logo-icon 1
Borax Morarji Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

54.75
(0%)
Nov 10, 2017

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-6.56

-7.54

-13.95

-4.41

Depreciation

-1.31

-1.05

-2.78

-2

Tax paid

-1.89

1.57

4.31

1.47

Working capital

17.2

-11.41

-14.18

-14.81

Other operating items

Operating

7.41

-18.43

-26.6

-19.75

Capital expenditure

-21.57

-1.33

4.18

9.61

Free cash flow

-14.15

-19.76

-22.42

-10.14

Equity raised

-26.45

-6.08

22.41

19.3

Investing

0

0

-0.24

0.01

Financing

26.34

21.92

35.91

34.9

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-14.26

-3.92

35.66

44.06

