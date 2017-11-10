Borax Morarji Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-6.56
-7.54
-13.95
-4.41
Depreciation
-1.31
-1.05
-2.78
-2
Tax paid
-1.89
1.57
4.31
1.47
Working capital
17.2
-11.41
-14.18
-14.81
Other operating items
Operating
7.41
-18.43
-26.6
-19.75
Capital expenditure
-21.57
-1.33
4.18
9.61
Free cash flow
-14.15
-19.76
-22.42
-10.14
Equity raised
-26.45
-6.08
22.41
19.3
Investing
0
0
-0.24
0.01
Financing
26.34
21.92
35.91
34.9
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-14.26
-3.92
35.66
44.06
