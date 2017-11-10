Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.26
-28.97
8.23
-19.29
Op profit growth
-34.93
-40.54
2,051.53
-143.9
EBIT growth
-35.1
-47.48
328.09
127.46
Net profit growth
-146.97
1.23
228.88
-1.84
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-6.77
-9.23
-11.03
-0.55
EBIT margin
-7.43
-10.16
-13.75
-3.47
Net profit margin
10.46
-19.76
-13.87
-4.56
RoCE
-12.56
-18.03
-24.28
-4.53
RoNW
42.34
-42.36
-21.82
-5.72
RoA
4.42
-8.76
-6.12
-1.49
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
10.1
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
7.16
-23.84
-27.42
-10.9
Book value per share
10.24
1.68
23.69
24.95
Valuation ratios
P/E
2.61
0
0
0
P/CEPS
3.68
-1.24
-0.69
-1.64
P/B
-2.73
-1.62
5.02
0.72
EV/EBIDTA
-18.02
-7.73
-4.1
-173.87
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
28.9
-20.73
-30.94
-33.36
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
62.88
51.64
28.16
54.51
Inventory days
63.59
88.05
87.83
112.53
Creditor days
-165.62
-130.43
-76.18
-76.74
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.97
1.99
2.17
1.03
Net debt / equity
4.88
22.44
1.77
2.52
Net debt / op. profit
-7.65
-3.75
-2.48
-80.38
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-87.22
-90.42
-79.79
-72.8
Employee costs
-3.76
-4.41
-7.16
-5.83
Other costs
-15.77
-14.39
-24.07
-21.91
