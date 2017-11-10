iifl-logo-icon 1
Borax Morarji Ltd Merged Key Ratios

54.75
(0%)
Nov 10, 2017|02:30:07 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.26

-28.97

8.23

-19.29

Op profit growth

-34.93

-40.54

2,051.53

-143.9

EBIT growth

-35.1

-47.48

328.09

127.46

Net profit growth

-146.97

1.23

228.88

-1.84

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-6.77

-9.23

-11.03

-0.55

EBIT margin

-7.43

-10.16

-13.75

-3.47

Net profit margin

10.46

-19.76

-13.87

-4.56

RoCE

-12.56

-18.03

-24.28

-4.53

RoNW

42.34

-42.36

-21.82

-5.72

RoA

4.42

-8.76

-6.12

-1.49

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

10.1

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

7.16

-23.84

-27.42

-10.9

Book value per share

10.24

1.68

23.69

24.95

Valuation ratios

P/E

2.61

0

0

0

P/CEPS

3.68

-1.24

-0.69

-1.64

P/B

-2.73

-1.62

5.02

0.72

EV/EBIDTA

-18.02

-7.73

-4.1

-173.87

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

28.9

-20.73

-30.94

-33.36

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

62.88

51.64

28.16

54.51

Inventory days

63.59

88.05

87.83

112.53

Creditor days

-165.62

-130.43

-76.18

-76.74

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.97

1.99

2.17

1.03

Net debt / equity

4.88

22.44

1.77

2.52

Net debt / op. profit

-7.65

-3.75

-2.48

-80.38

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-87.22

-90.42

-79.79

-72.8

Employee costs

-3.76

-4.41

-7.16

-5.83

Other costs

-15.77

-14.39

-24.07

-21.91

Borax Morarji Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

