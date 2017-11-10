iifl-logo-icon 1
Borax Morarji Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

54.75
(0%)
Nov 10, 2017|02:30:07 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

41.76

46.71

66.21

61.74

yoy growth (%)

-10.58

-29.45

7.23

-20.08

Raw materials

-36.26

-42.1

-52.33

-44.43

As % of sales

86.83

90.13

79.03

71.96

Employee costs

-1.64

-2.16

-4.96

-3.72

As % of sales

3.93

4.64

7.49

6.03

Other costs

-6.81

-7.02

-16.6

-13.98

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.31

15.04

25.07

22.64

Operating profit

-2.95

-4.58

-7.68

-0.39

OPM

-7.08

-9.82

-11.6

-0.64

Depreciation

-1.31

-1.05

-2.78

-2

Interest expense

-3.32

-2.5

-4.38

-2.15

Other income

1.03

0.6

0.9

0.14

Profit before tax

-6.56

-7.54

-13.95

-4.41

Taxes

-1.89

1.57

4.31

1.47

Tax rate

28.9

-20.83

-30.94

-33.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-8.46

-5.97

-9.63

-2.94

Exceptional items

13.02

-3.76

0

0

Net profit

4.56

-9.73

-9.63

-2.94

yoy growth (%)

-146.86

1.07

227.46

-1.5

NPM

10.92

-20.85

-14.55

-4.76

