Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
41.76
46.71
66.21
61.74
yoy growth (%)
-10.58
-29.45
7.23
-20.08
Raw materials
-36.26
-42.1
-52.33
-44.43
As % of sales
86.83
90.13
79.03
71.96
Employee costs
-1.64
-2.16
-4.96
-3.72
As % of sales
3.93
4.64
7.49
6.03
Other costs
-6.81
-7.02
-16.6
-13.98
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.31
15.04
25.07
22.64
Operating profit
-2.95
-4.58
-7.68
-0.39
OPM
-7.08
-9.82
-11.6
-0.64
Depreciation
-1.31
-1.05
-2.78
-2
Interest expense
-3.32
-2.5
-4.38
-2.15
Other income
1.03
0.6
0.9
0.14
Profit before tax
-6.56
-7.54
-13.95
-4.41
Taxes
-1.89
1.57
4.31
1.47
Tax rate
28.9
-20.83
-30.94
-33.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-8.46
-5.97
-9.63
-2.94
Exceptional items
13.02
-3.76
0
0
Net profit
4.56
-9.73
-9.63
-2.94
yoy growth (%)
-146.86
1.07
227.46
-1.5
NPM
10.92
-20.85
-14.55
-4.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.