Borax Morarji Ltd Merged Management Discussions

Overview of operations:

Chemical Division

The Company has achieved Sales turnover of rs. 4176.38 lacs for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2016 as against the Sales turnover of rs. 4671.04 lacs in the previous year ended on 31st March, 2015. During the current Financial Year, your Company has completed shifting of the operations from Ambarnath factory to Dahej factory. During the transition of shifting the operations from Ambarnath factory to Dahej factory, your Company had stopped the operations at Ambarnath but the operations at Dahej were not to the full extent, resulting in lower production and thereby lower turnover during the current financial year. Your Company through its own research and Development activities is working on new products Development as also improve production processes for achieving cost effectiveness with increasing emphasis on cost reduction at Dahej factory. The Dahej operations are expected to be profitable during the Current Financial Year, barring the unforeseen circumstances.

Wind mills

Due to uneconomical and unviable operations and as approved by the Shareholders earlier, your Company has sold Four wind mills located at Thoseghar and Maloshi, Dist. Satara in the State of Maharashtra. The Management is also making efforts to sell the remaining two wind mills, one at Vankusavade, Dist. Satara in the State of Maharashtra and the other at Nani Sindhodi at Kutch, in the State of Gujarat.

Land at Ambarnath

As approved by the Shareholders and informed earlier, the Company has sold its land at Ambarnath and the necessary provisions/ adjustments have been made in the books of accounts arising out of the said sale.

Industry Structure and outlook

The Company is a market leader in manufacturing of Boron Chemicals in India. The Company is conspicuous in local and International market over 5 decades due to its wide range of quality Boron based chemicals. Your Company is catering to various business segments like ceramics frits, steel, soaps & detergent, fertilisers, chemicals and polymer industries.

Your Company is focused on innovative initiatives through its own research and Development activities and envisages developing and enhancing its portfolio with new customized and speciality products. Your company’s emphasis is to enhance production at its full installed capacities and sales of existing commodities and speciality products at remunerative prices with a view to improve the performance of your company.

Your Company believes in its ability to develop new products and improvement in sale of existing products with the implementation of cost effective technologies . Barring unforeseen circumstances , your Company expects to improve its financial and operational performance, during the next few years.

Adequacy of internal controls

The Company has an established independent and adequate system of internal controls commensurate with nature of its business and size of its operation to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition, and those transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly. This system also complies with the suggestions of the Statutory Auditors of the Company, if any, from time to time. The internal control systems are supplemented by regular reviews by the management of the Company.

Human Resource Development

As a matter of routine, the Company undertakes periodic review of its Hr policies and encourages the best performance at all times. The Company also provides regular training to its workforce which allows employees to keep themselves abreast of the changing environment as well as develop new skills.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Company’s objectives, projections, estimates and expectation are "forward looking statements". Actual results might differ materially from those anticipated because of changing ground realities.

BOARD EVALUATION

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of it’s own performance, Board Committees and Individual Directors pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act,2013(the Act) and the corporate governance requirements as prescribed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India("SEBI") under the Listing Agreement ("Clause 49").

The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as Board composition and structure, effectiveness of board process, information and functioning etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The Board and the Nomination and remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the Board and Committee meetings like

Prepared ness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings etc. In addition, the Chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

In a separate meeting of Independent Directors, performance of non-independent directors, performance of the Board as a whole and performance of the chairman was evaluated, taking in to account the views of non-executive directors at which the performance of the Board, its committee and individual directors were also discussed.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

The Policy on Nomination and remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees has evolved and has been formulated in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the listing agreement with a view to pay equitable and commensurate remuneration to the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees of the Company.

The Company had been passing through adverse financial condition which had an inevitable impact on the existing compensation and pay structure rather than the qualification, experience and the industry standards.

In view of the inadequacy of profits, the Directors of the Company are not being paid any remuneration/commission etc. except the normal sitting fees.

The Committee will therefore take in to consideration the various applicable factors such as qualification, experience, industry standards etc. and evolve an appropriate policy in course of time once the Company starts making adequate profits.

PERTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS BY COMPANY

During the financial year 2015-16, the Company has not provided any loan to any person or body corporate or given any guarantee or provided security in connection with such loan or made any investment in the securities of anybody corporate pursuant to Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT

During the year under review, there was not a single incident pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and redressal), Act, 2013.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

As provided under Section 92(3) of the Act, the extract of Annual return is Annexed in the prescribed Form MGT-9 which forms part of this report.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has a whistle blower policy to report genuine concerns or grievances. The Whistle Blower Policy has been posted on the website of the Company (www.boraxmorarji.com).

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arm’s length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

All related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee as also the Board for approval. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained on a quarterly basis for the transactions which are of a foreseen and repetitive nature. The transactions entered into pursuant to the omnibus approval so granted are audited and a statement giving details of all related party transactions is placed before the Audit Committee and the Board Of Directors for their approval on a quarterly basis. The statement is supported by a Certificate for the Managing Director & the CFO. The Company has developed a Related Party Transactions Manual, Standard Operating Procedures for purpose of identification and monitoring of such transactions.

The Policy on related Party Transactions as approved by the Board in uploaded on the Company’s website.

None of the Directors has any pecuniary relationships or transactions vis--vis the Company.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company has formulated a Risk Management Policy which reflects the overall risk management philosophy, the Company’s over all approach to risk management, risk assessment, risk mitigation mechanism and the roll and responsibilities for risk management. risk management forms an integral part of the business planning and review cycle.

The Company’s risk Management Policy is designed to provide reasonable assurance that objectives are met by integrating management control into the daily operations, by ensuring compliance with legal requirements and by safe guarding the integrity of the Company’s financial reporting and its related disclosures.

The identification and analysis of and putting in place the process for mitigation of these risks is an ongoing process. The Company has also laid down procedure to inform the Audit Committee and the Board about the risk assessment and minimization procedures. These procedures are periodically reviewed to ensure that executive management control risks by means of a properly defined frame work.

The monthly review meetings of all the functional / departmental heads interalia discuss the relative risk management issues.

INSIDER TRADING

In compliance with the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 and to preserve the confidentiality and prevent misuse of unpublished price sensitive information, the Company has adopted the code of conduct to regulate, Monitor and report Trading by Insider (" Insider Trading Code’) and code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of unpublished Price Sensitive Information (‘Code of Fair Disclosure’).

The Insider Trading Code is intended to prevent misuse of unpublished price sensitive information by insiders and connected persons and ensure that the Directors and specified persons of the Company and their dependents shall not derive any benefit or assist others to derive and benefit from access to and possession of price sensitive information about the Company which is not in the public domain, that is to say, insider information.

The code of Fair Disclosure ensures that the affairs of the Company are managed in a fair, transparent and ethical manner keeping in view the need and interest of all the Stakeholders.

POLLUTION & SAFETY

Stringent controls and strict monitoring of liquid effluents are carried out regularly to restrict pollution to the minimum and keep it within the limits prescribed by the statutory authorities

SUBSIDIARY COMPANY

Borax Morarji (europe) GmbH is a 100% wholly owned subsidiary Company in Germany. Primarily it takes care of complying with the German regulations for exports of Speciality boron products to Germany and europe.

In terms of exemption granted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs vide its Order No. 2/2011 dated 8th February, 2011 Balance Sheet of Borax Morarji (europe) GmbH, Germany is not attached to the account of the Company. However, the annual accounts of the subsidiary are available for inspection at the office of the Company and the related detailed information will be made available to the

Shareholders when asked for.

CONSOLIDATION OF ACCOUNTS

In pursuance of the mandatory compliance of the Accounting Standard 21, as issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Company has presented Consolidated Financial Statements for the year under report, consolidating its Accounts with the Accounts of its Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company, viz., Borax Morarji (europe) GmbH, Germany. A separate report of the Statutory Auditors on the Consolidated Financial Statements also forms part of the same.

FIXED DEPOSITS

Under the Companies Act, 2013, our Company is not eligible to invite and renew fixed deposits. All the fixed deposits are being repaid according to the provision of the Companies Act, 2013.

DIRECTORS / KEY MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL

In accordance with the provisions of Companies Act and Article of Association of the Company, Ms. Mitika Laxmikumar Goculdas (DIN: 02879174) retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and being eligible, offers herself for reappointment.

Mr. Bimal L. Goculdas resigned as Managing Director on 10th August, 2016, however, he continues as Non-executive Director.

Dr. Umesh R. Shetkar is being appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Manager under the Companies Act 2013 in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The terms and conditions of appointment of Independent Directors are as per Schedule IV of the Act. Independent Directors have submitted declarations that each of them meets the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act and there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as independent director during the year.

During the year, the non-executive Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company.

The Nomination and remuneration Committee, at its meeting held on 10th August, 2016 recommended and the Board of Directors of the Company at its Board Meeting held on 10th August, 2016 have appointed Dr. Umesh r. Shetkar, subject to the approval of the shareholders by way of ordinary resolution at the ensuing Annual General Meeting as " Chief Executive Officer" and "Manager" of the Company within the meaning of the Companies Act, 2013, for a period of three years with effect from 10th August, 2016.

The proposed Remuneration and terms and conditions of appointment of Dr. Umesh R. Shetkar "Chief Executive Officer" and "Manager" of the Company are as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Schedule V thereto as given in the Ordinary resolution at item no. 4 of the accompanying Notice of the Meeting and the particulars contained therein are in accordance with the disclosures as required as per Schedule V, Part II, Section II of the Companies Act, 2013:

The Board recommends the resolution at Item No. 4 of the accompanying Notice for approval by the Members of the Company.

DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134, of the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as the "Act") your Directors confirm that:-

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

(b) Appropriate accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and have made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2016 and Statement of the Profit and Loss of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2016;

(c) Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) The annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

(e) Proper internal financial controls were followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively;

AUDITORS

Messers K.S. Aiyar & Co., Chartered Accountants , holding ICAI Firm registration Number 100186W, who are the Statutory Auditors of your Company, hold office until the conclusions of the 53rd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the year 2017 (subject to of their appointment at every AGM). It is proposed to ratify the appointment of Messers K. S. Aiyar & Co., Chartered Accountants, holding ICAI Firm registration Number 100186W as Statutory Auditors of the Company from the conclusion of this AGM till the conclusion of the 52nd AGM. Messrs K. S.Aiyar & Co., Chartered Accountants, holding ICAI Firm registration Number 100186W has, under Section 141 of the Act, furnished a certificate of its eligibility for re-appointment. The Members year on year will be requested, to ratify their appointment as Statutory Auditors and to authorize the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.

In this connection, the attention of the Members is invited to item No. 3 of the Notice.

AUDITORS’ OBSERVATIONS

There is no observation / qualification in the report of Auditors for the Financial year 31st March, 2016.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under, the Company has appointed Shri S. R. Padhye Fellow Member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (F 4270) and holding certificate of practice No. 1559 is appointed to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit report is Annexed- and forms integral part of this report.

There is no secretarial audit qualification for the year under review.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The particulars of employees as required under section 197 and rule 5 (2) and 5 (3) of the Companies (Appointment and remuneration of Managerial Personnel) rules , 2014 have not been furnished as there are no employees falling within the purview of the provisions of said section and the said rule during the period under review .

(CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under section 134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule, 8 of the Companies (Accounts) rules, 2014 , is annexed herewith.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company has complied with the provisions of Corporate Governance under the Listing Agreement with the Stock exchange for the year 2015 – 16. A separate report on Corporate Governance is sent herewith as part of the Annual report along with the Auditors’ Certificate on compliance.

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

The Directors are thankful to all the Stakeholders various Government Departments, Financial Institutions, Banks and employees for their valuable co-operation and assistance during the year.