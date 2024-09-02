iifl-logo-icon 1
Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

1.72
(4.88%)
Sep 2, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

17.28

17.28

17.28

17.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-11.46

-12.39

-12.55

-12.57

Net Worth

5.82

4.89

4.73

4.71

Minority Interest

Debt

3.29

2.87

0.25

0.25

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

9.11

7.76

4.98

4.96

Fixed Assets

4.05

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.13

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.21

6.83

4.91

4.86

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

28.57

25.83

3.81

1.39

Debtor Days

668.26

0

Other Current Assets

20.71

20.62

4.11

4.07

Sundry Creditors

-41.73

-38.18

-2.37

0

Creditor Days

415.69

0

Other Current Liabilities

-3.34

-1.44

-0.64

-0.6

Cash

0.72

0.93

0.07

0.09

Total Assets

9.11

7.76

4.98

4.95

