Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
17.28
17.28
17.28
17.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.46
-12.39
-12.55
-12.57
Net Worth
5.82
4.89
4.73
4.71
Minority Interest
Debt
3.29
2.87
0.25
0.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.11
7.76
4.98
4.96
Fixed Assets
4.05
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.13
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.21
6.83
4.91
4.86
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
28.57
25.83
3.81
1.39
Debtor Days
668.26
0
Other Current Assets
20.71
20.62
4.11
4.07
Sundry Creditors
-41.73
-38.18
-2.37
0
Creditor Days
415.69
0
Other Current Liabilities
-3.34
-1.44
-0.64
-0.6
Cash
0.72
0.93
0.07
0.09
Total Assets
9.11
7.76
4.98
4.95
