iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd Share Price

1.72
(4.88%)
Sep 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.67
  • Day's High1.72
  • 52 Wk High1.72
  • Prev. Close1.64
  • Day's Low1.64
  • 52 Wk Low 0.86
  • Turnover (lac)0.48
  • P/E3.19
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.36
  • EPS0.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.97
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

1.67

Prev. Close

1.64

Turnover(Lac.)

0.48

Day's High

1.72

Day's Low

1.64

52 Week's High

1.72

52 Week's Low

0.86

Book Value

3.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.97

P/E

3.19

EPS

0.54

Divi. Yield

0

Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:25 PM
Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.93%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 98.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

17.28

17.28

17.28

17.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-11.46

-12.39

-12.55

-12.57

Net Worth

5.82

4.89

4.73

4.71

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.08

0

0.47

0.55

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-14.01

-63.57

Raw materials

-1.79

-0.14

-0.33

-0.49

As % of sales

86.4

0

70.24

89.65

Employee costs

0

-0.03

-0.13

-0.14

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.02

-5.21

-1.74

-0.16

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.02

-2.31

-1.5

-1.76

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-14.01

-63.57

Op profit growth

-100.47

169.07

380.68

218.18

EBIT growth

-100.47

198.83

966.99

-412.64

Net profit growth

-100.32

198.36

926.27

-622.31

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,220.95

72.331,21,513.88465.70.182,785.4166.32

NCC Ltd

NCC

304.15

27.1819,095.95200.740.724,713.28108.5

National Standard (India) Ltd

4,431.8

08,863.62.6400.03129.56

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

535.2

08,298.8-23.750.49181.8799.49

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

191.4

41.797,123.6838.20.84107.6334.35

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shruti Nahata

Independent Director

Priyanka

Independent Director

Mala.

Managing Director

Rajesh Verma

Director

Ishant Bhardwaj

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd

Summary

Bronaze Infratech Limited was originally incorporated as Shivpujan Agencies Private Limited on October 12, 2004. The Company name was changed from Shivpujan Agencies Private Limited to Bronze Infra-Tech Private Limited on July 02, 2012. Thereafter, it converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Bronze Infra-Tech Limited pursuant to fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 04, 2012, issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company was initially incorporated with the object of trading in textiles. Till FY 2012, the Company was engaged in the business of textile trading. It started construction and IT Supply activities in FY 2012-13.Currently, the Company is engaged in the business of Land Development, Construction and execution of infrastructure projects. It also started Importing Musical Instruments in Brand named BRONZ for selling throughout India from F.Y 2014-2015. Now days the Company is selling different article like Piano, Digital Keyboards, Guitar/Drum etc. in construction sector, it provide construction services for various types of civil construction and infrastructure projects. This variety of project types enables to keep business diversified and reduces dependence on any one segment, to participate in the overall growth in the India infrastructure sector.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd share price today?

The Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.72 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd is ₹2.97 Cr. as of 02 Sep ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd is 3.19 and 0.51 as of 02 Sep ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd is ₹0.86 and ₹1.72 as of 02 Sep ‘24

What is the CAGR of Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd?

Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.03%, 3 Years at 21.04%, 1 Year at 81.05%, 6 Month at 72.00%, 3 Month at 47.01% and 1 Month at 14.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.94 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 98.06 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.