SectorConstruction
Open₹1.67
Prev. Close₹1.64
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.48
Day's High₹1.72
Day's Low₹1.64
52 Week's High₹1.72
52 Week's Low₹0.86
Book Value₹3.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.97
P/E3.19
EPS0.54
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
17.28
17.28
17.28
17.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.46
-12.39
-12.55
-12.57
Net Worth
5.82
4.89
4.73
4.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.08
0
0.47
0.55
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-14.01
-63.57
Raw materials
-1.79
-0.14
-0.33
-0.49
As % of sales
86.4
0
70.24
89.65
Employee costs
0
-0.03
-0.13
-0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.02
-5.21
-1.74
-0.16
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.02
-2.31
-1.5
-1.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-14.01
-63.57
Op profit growth
-100.47
169.07
380.68
218.18
EBIT growth
-100.47
198.83
966.99
-412.64
Net profit growth
-100.32
198.36
926.27
-622.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,220.95
|72.33
|1,21,513.88
|465.7
|0.18
|2,785.4
|166.32
NCC Ltd
NCC
304.15
|27.18
|19,095.95
|200.74
|0.72
|4,713.28
|108.5
National Standard (India) Ltd
4,431.8
|0
|8,863.6
|2.64
|0
|0.03
|129.56
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
535.2
|0
|8,298.8
|-23.75
|0.49
|181.87
|99.49
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
191.4
|41.79
|7,123.68
|38.2
|0.84
|107.63
|34.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shruti Nahata
Independent Director
Priyanka
Independent Director
Mala.
Managing Director
Rajesh Verma
Director
Ishant Bhardwaj
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd
Summary
Bronaze Infratech Limited was originally incorporated as Shivpujan Agencies Private Limited on October 12, 2004. The Company name was changed from Shivpujan Agencies Private Limited to Bronze Infra-Tech Private Limited on July 02, 2012. Thereafter, it converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Bronze Infra-Tech Limited pursuant to fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 04, 2012, issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company was initially incorporated with the object of trading in textiles. Till FY 2012, the Company was engaged in the business of textile trading. It started construction and IT Supply activities in FY 2012-13.Currently, the Company is engaged in the business of Land Development, Construction and execution of infrastructure projects. It also started Importing Musical Instruments in Brand named BRONZ for selling throughout India from F.Y 2014-2015. Now days the Company is selling different article like Piano, Digital Keyboards, Guitar/Drum etc. in construction sector, it provide construction services for various types of civil construction and infrastructure projects. This variety of project types enables to keep business diversified and reduces dependence on any one segment, to participate in the overall growth in the India infrastructure sector.
The Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.72 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd is ₹2.97 Cr. as of 02 Sep ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd is 3.19 and 0.51 as of 02 Sep ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd is ₹0.86 and ₹1.72 as of 02 Sep ‘24
Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.03%, 3 Years at 21.04%, 1 Year at 81.05%, 6 Month at 72.00%, 3 Month at 47.01% and 1 Month at 14.67%.
