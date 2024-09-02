Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd Management Discussions

The purpose of this discussion is to provide an understanding of financial statements and a composite summary ofperformance of our business. Management Discussion and Analysis (MDA) is structured as follows: ? Overview of Indian Economy ? Construction Industry Overview ? Business Overview ? Risk and Concerns ? Internal Control Systems and adequacy ? Material Development in Human Resources

Overview of Indian Economy

India has emerged as the fastest growing major economy in the world as per the Central Statistics Organisation (CSO) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) and it is expected to be one of the top three economic powers of the worldover the next 10-15 years, backed by its strong democracy and partnerships. The improvement in Indias economic fundamentals has accelerated in the year 2015 with the combined impact of strong government reforms, Reserve Bankof Indias (RBI) inflation focus supported by benign global commodity price. The long-term growth prospective of the Indian economy is moderately positive due to its young population, corresponding low dependency ratio, healthy savings and investment rates, and increasing integration into the global economy. The Indian economy has the potential to become the worlds 3rd-largest economy by the next decade, and one of the largest economies by mid-century. And the outlook for short-term growth is also good as according to the IMF, the Indian economy is the "bright spot" in the global landscape.

Construction Industry Overview

The Construction Industry in India is the second largest economic activity after agriculture and provides employment to large amount of people. Broadly, construction can be classified into two segments infrastructure and real estate. The infrastructure segment involves construction projects in different sectors like roads, rails, ports, irrigation, power, etc. Investment in the infrastructure sector plays a crucial role in the growth of the economy of the country. Development of infrastructure in the country mainly depends upon the spending by GOI in various sub-segments of infrastructure.

Business Overview

Our Company was initially incorporated with the object of trading in textiles. Till FY 2012 our Company was engaged in the business of textile trading thereafter we have started construction business and IT Supply activities in the FY 2012-13. Currently, we sub-contract specific construction, development and execution work related to our project to third party contractors. Currently, we are engaged in the business of Land Development, construction and execution of infrastructure projects. We are currently executing four diversified projects, two of which are land development-based projects, one project for civil work and another project related to supply of IT Equipments. We also started Importing Musical Instruments in our own Brand-named BRONZE for selling throughout India from F.Y 2014-2015. Now days the Company is selling different article like Piano, Digital Keyboards, Guitar/Drum etc. n the construction sector, we provide construction services for various types of civil construction and infrastructure projects. This variety of project types enables us to keep our business diversified and reduces our dependence on any one segment, while providing us with an opportunity to participate in the overall growth in the India infrastructure sector.

Our corporate philosophies are embedded in our customeroriented management and operations; providing excellence in our products and services; continuous efforts to expand our existing market and create new markets; commitment to care for users through providing even better service after sale.

Opportunities and Threat

The growth of the Company is subject to opportunities and threats as are applicable to the industry from time totime however it seems that selling Musical Instrument, there is a great opportunity in the Indian Market.

Risks and Concerns

Risk is an inherent part of any business. There are various types of risks, which threat the existence of a Company like Credit Risk, Market Risk, Operational Risk, Liquidity Risk, Interest Rate Risk, Strategic Risk, Regulation Risk etc.Your Company aims at enhancing and maximizing shareholders value by achieving appropriate trade-off

Internal Control System & Adequacy

Internal Control Systems has been designed to provide reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded, transactions are executed in accordances with managements authorization and properly recorded and accounting records are adequate for preparation of financial statements and other financial information. Internal check is conducted on a periodical basis to ascertain the adequacy and effectiveness of internal control systems

Material Development in Human Resources

The Company continues to lay emphasis on developing and facilitating optimum human performance. Performancemanagement was the key word for the Company this year.

Disclosures

During the year the Company has not entered into any transaction of material nature with its promoters, the Directors or the management, their subsidiaries or relatives etc. that may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.