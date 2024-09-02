Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,220.95
|72.33
|1,21,513.88
|465.7
|0.18
|2,785.4
|166.32
NCC Ltd
NCC
304.15
|27.18
|19,095.95
|200.74
|0.72
|4,713.28
|108.5
National Standard (India) Ltd
4,431.8
|0
|8,863.6
|2.64
|0
|0.03
|129.56
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
535.2
|0
|8,298.8
|-23.75
|0.49
|181.87
|99.49
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
191.4
|41.79
|7,123.68
|38.2
|0.84
|107.63
|34.35
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.