Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd Peer Comparison

1.72
(4.88%)
Sep 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

BRONZE INFRA-TECH LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,220.95

72.331,21,513.88465.70.182,785.4166.32

NCC Ltd

NCC

304.15

27.1819,095.95200.740.724,713.28108.5

National Standard (India) Ltd

4,431.8

08,863.62.6400.03129.56

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

535.2

08,298.8-23.750.49181.8799.49

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

191.4

41.797,123.6838.20.84107.6334.35

Bronze Infra: RELATED NEWS

