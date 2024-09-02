Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.08
0
0.47
0.55
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-14.01
-63.57
Raw materials
-1.79
-0.14
-0.33
-0.49
As % of sales
86.4
0
70.24
89.65
Employee costs
0
-0.03
-0.13
-0.14
As % of sales
0
0
28.16
25.48
Other costs
-0.25
-5.04
-1.94
-0.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.4
0
407.62
57.48
Operating profit
0.02
-5.21
-1.93
-0.4
OPM
1.19
0
-406.04
-72.62
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0.19
0.24
Profit before tax
0.02
-5.21
-1.74
-0.16
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-31.2
0
0.12
3.67
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
-5.21
-1.74
-0.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.01
-5.21
-1.74
-0.17
yoy growth (%)
-100.32
198.36
926.27
-622.31
NPM
0.82
0
-365.91
-30.65
