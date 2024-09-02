iifl-logo-icon 1
Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.72
(4.88%)
Sep 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.08

0

0.47

0.55

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-14.01

-63.57

Raw materials

-1.79

-0.14

-0.33

-0.49

As % of sales

86.4

0

70.24

89.65

Employee costs

0

-0.03

-0.13

-0.14

As % of sales

0

0

28.16

25.48

Other costs

-0.25

-5.04

-1.94

-0.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.4

0

407.62

57.48

Operating profit

0.02

-5.21

-1.93

-0.4

OPM

1.19

0

-406.04

-72.62

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0.19

0.24

Profit before tax

0.02

-5.21

-1.74

-0.16

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-31.2

0

0.12

3.67

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.01

-5.21

-1.74

-0.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.01

-5.21

-1.74

-0.17

yoy growth (%)

-100.32

198.36

926.27

-622.31

NPM

0.82

0

-365.91

-30.65

