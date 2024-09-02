iifl-logo-icon 1
Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.72
(4.88%)
Sep 2, 2024

Bronze Infra FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.02

-5.21

-1.74

-0.16

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.02

-2.31

-1.5

-1.76

Other operating items

Operating

0.03

-7.52

-3.25

-1.93

Capital expenditure

0

-0.02

-0.05

0

Free cash flow

0.03

-7.54

-3.3

-1.93

Equity raised

-25.13

-14.64

-11.09

2.95

Investing

0

-5.02

-0.03

-13.86

Financing

0.5

0.6

0.35

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-24.6

-26.61

-14.07

-12.84

