Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd Summary

Bronaze Infratech Limited was originally incorporated as Shivpujan Agencies Private Limited on October 12, 2004. The Company name was changed from Shivpujan Agencies Private Limited to Bronze Infra-Tech Private Limited on July 02, 2012. Thereafter, it converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Bronze Infra-Tech Limited pursuant to fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 04, 2012, issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company was initially incorporated with the object of trading in textiles. Till FY 2012, the Company was engaged in the business of textile trading. It started construction and IT Supply activities in FY 2012-13.Currently, the Company is engaged in the business of Land Development, Construction and execution of infrastructure projects. It also started Importing Musical Instruments in Brand named BRONZ for selling throughout India from F.Y 2014-2015. Now days the Company is selling different article like Piano, Digital Keyboards, Guitar/Drum etc. in construction sector, it provide construction services for various types of civil construction and infrastructure projects. This variety of project types enables to keep business diversified and reduces dependence on any one segment, to participate in the overall growth in the India infrastructure sector.